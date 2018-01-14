The perfect word of God

We know this is not a perfect world and as humans we constantly make mistakes. However, when it comes to the Bible, there is a major difference. This book might have been transcribed by mere mortals but it’s content is definitely not from this world. The holy scriptures is a collection of divine messages directly inspired from an Omnipotent God and was simply recorded by ordinary men.

As one of the most popular and best selling books in the world, it’s given much reverence and respect but as our postmodern society continues to evolve in their progressive arrogance, many individuals now seem comfortable with the false notion that the Bible is not true. Psalm 19:7 declares, “The law of the Lord is perfect” and Proverbs 30:5 promises that, “Every word of God is pure.”

These heavenly claims of purity and perfection are statements of divine truth from the only one who cannot lie. Note the text doesn’t say God’s Word is “mostly” pure or scripture is “nearly” faultless which leaves no room for partial perfection theories. “God is not a man, that He should lie; neither the son of man, that He should repent: hath He said, shall He not do it? Or hath He spoken, and shall He not make it good?” Numbers 23:19.

We are reminded when Jesus answered Pilate and said that He had come into the world to bear witness unto the truth. Pilate asked the question, “what is truth” and revealed that humanity is spiritually blind until God graciously opens their understanding.

So, where does this leave the Christian who places their faith in the Bible as being the absolute truth? There can be no agreement or compromise with the agnostic or the deist who believes that God does not care or intervene in the affairs of mankind.

If we submit to the worldview that many of the Biblical accounts are not literal, we are left holding a mystery novel instead of the greatest revelation ever given to the world. Psalm 12:6 says, “And the words of the Lord are flawless, like silver refined in a furnace of clay, purified seven times.” Believing that God is perfect and that His truth is without error is the foundation of our faith!

If the Bible is not accurate when it speaks of geology or genealogy, there is no way we can place our hope in its theology? It is either a trustworthy document, or it is not. The Bible stands or falls as a whole and is a reflection of its author which come to think of it, all publications are!

If a major newspaper were routinely discovered to contain errors, it would be quickly discredited. It would make no difference to acknowledge that, “all the errors are confined to page three” or “we publish stories that are mostly fabricated.” For any publication to be reliable in any of its parts, it must be factual throughout. Why would we waste our time reading anything that is a falsehood?

The doctrine of Biblical perfection is extremely important because the truth does matter.

Dr. Holland lives in Central Kentucky with his wife Cheryl, where he is a Christian author and community outreach chaplain.