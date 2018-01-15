Let your children ‘dream out loud’

Kentucky’s 529 college savings plan kicked off the annual Dream Out Loud Challenge recently, inviting families of students in pre-K through sixth grades to participate for a chance to win a $1,000 college savings plan account and $500 for their school. Students may enter Dream Out Loud by submitting an original drawing, poem, essay or video answering the question: “How will I change the world after I go to college?”

The Kentucky Education Savings Plan Trust (KESPT) is Kentucky’s official 529 college savings plan. KESPT sponsors Dream Out Loud to encourage Kentucky families to start planning for higher education with their children.

“Over the years thousands of Kentucky children have participated in the Dream Out Loud Challenge and shared their dreams for the future,” said KESPT Manager David Lawhorn. “Dream Out Loud encourages families to talk about future college expectations while their children are young, which is an important time to start saving for higher education expenses to help support future college dreams.”

Dream Out Loud runs from Jan. 15 through March 19. Entries must be postmarked by March 19 and received by March 23. The contest has two categories: drawing or video and essay or poem. One winner will be chosen from each category in grades pre-K and kindergarten, grades one, two, three, four, five and six. The winning families will receive a $1,000 KESPT college savings account and their schools will win $500.

KESPT has awarded more than $106,000 in Dream Out Loud prizes to winners and their schools over the past eight years. The plan is administered by the Kentucky Higher Education Assistance Authority and managed by TIAA-CREF Tuition Financing, Inc. (TFI). KESPT helps parents, grandparents and others invest in a child’s future college education. A KESPT account can be started with as little as $25 and can be used at any qualified institution in the nation. For more information about KESPT, tax advantages and the eGifting feature, visit kysaves.com.

No public funding is used for KESPT marketing, promotions or contest awards. Funding is provided by TIAA-CREF program manager for KESPT.

Visit www.kysaves.com/DreamOutLoud to learn more about the Dream Out Loud challenge, including official rules, prize details, a communications toolkit and a complete description of entry requirements. No purchase necessary. Void where prohibited.

