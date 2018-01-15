Local caregivers honored by state association

LOUISVILLE — Two caregivers from Harlan Health and Rehabilitation were honored at the Kentucky Association of Health Care Facilities’ Annual Quality Awards Banquet held recently at the Galt House.

Amy Aslinger was named a Top 10 Supportive Caregiver and her father, Rev. Joe Howard, was named Volunteer of the Year.

“It is an honor to recognize outstanding caregivers for providing quality care every day to their residents. These honorees are just some of the many facilities and caregivers in our state that stand as an example of delivering quality care,” said KAHCF Board Chair Terry Skaggs. “These awards are a testament to their dedication to their residents.”

“I am excited to see Amy and Rev. Howard recognized for their work and dedication to providing quality care to our residents,” said administrator Gail Hensley.

More than 700 long-term care providers met during the meeting, attending educational sessions on vital issues they are facing, such as staffing and emergency preparedness and other regulatory issues. Also, more than 100 vendors exhibited during the Expo as well showcasing the latest innovations to providing quality care.

The week was capped off with the Quality Awards Banquet with 75 awards handed out. The Association unveiled its new Best of Kentucky – Nursing and Rehabilitation Award honoring 21 Kentucky providers for outstanding care. The Top 10 Caregivers, Nurses and Supportive Care staff were also named with the Overall Winners as follows: Nursing: Adrene Commodore from Grand Haven Nursing and Rehab, Cynthiana; and Supportive Care: Dee Metcalf, Superior Care Home, Paducah.