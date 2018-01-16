Cumberlands announces fall Dean’s List

WILLIAMSBURG — In recognition of academic performance, the Office of the Vice President for Academic Affairs at University of the Cumberlands (UC) has announced the students named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2017 semester.

To be eligible for the Dean’s List, students must maintain a minimum cumulative grade point average of 3.50 and be in good academic standing.

Local students named to the Dean’s List include: Caleb Bailey, of Benham, Brandy Blanton, of Ages, Briana Brock, of Cumberland, Kattie Brock, of Harlan,

Corey Burns ,of Grays Knob, Foster Colvin, of Baxter, Lauren Couch, of Stoney Fork, Natasha Ely, of Cranks, Hannah Gaw, of Baxter, Kellie Halcomb, of Cumberland, Natasha Hester, of Evarts, Angela Howard, of Bledsoe, Taylor Howard, of Cumberland, Brittany Johnson, of Harlan, Taylor Lankford, of Loyall, Brandi Lemar, of Harlan, Crystal Pendergrass, of Closplint, Kaitlin Simpson, of Bledsoe, and Kayla Wynn, of Evarts,

