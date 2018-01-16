HCHS‘s Pinkley performs at All-National Honor Choir

Emma Pinkley, a senior at Harlan County High School, participated in the National Association for Music Education’s (NAfME) 2017 All-National Honor Ensembles Nov. 26-29, at Coronado Springs Resort at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida.

Pinkley studied and performed under the direction of Dr. Z. Randall Stroope, one of the most prominent conductors in the country. He served as the guest clinician and conductor who led the mixed choir.

The All-National Honor Ensembles consist of a concert band, symphony orchestra, mixed choir, and jazz ensemble. Students were chosen through an audition process. The concert band and symphony orchestra will each have 155 and 152 instrumentalists respectively, the jazz ensemble 21 instrumentalists, and the mixed choir 281 vocalists.

She is serving her second term as president of the Harlan County High School Choir. She is the daughter of Jim and Vickie Pinkley, of Lynch.