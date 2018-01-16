LMU hosts Knoxville Opera for Turandot performance

Lincoln Memorial University (LMU) will host the Knoxville Opera for an abbreviated performance of Puccini’s Turandot on Jan. 18 at 11:30 a.m. in the Sam and Sue Mars Performing Arts Center in the Duke Hall of Citizenship. The performance is free and open to the community.

The Knoxville Opera will present a simplified 35-minute performance in English. Turandot is best known and loved for its glorious, vocally difficult music and impressive stage productions. It has been performed all over the world, including in the Forbidden City in Peking, China, the location of this Chinese tale.

The opera’s most well-known song, “Nessun dorma,” was popularized by the legendary Italian tenor Luciano Pavarotti, who sang it in staged productions, in concerts with many pop stars as a duet, and in a movie.

For more information contact Joe Gill at 423-869-6265 or email joseph.gill@lmunet.edu.