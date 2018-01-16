Local Sports

Lester leads James A. Cawood to victory over Black Mountain

Cameron Lester scored 10 points to lead James A. Cawood (6-4 overall, 6-3 county) to a 26-10 win over visiting Green Hills in seventh- and eighth-grade basketball action Friday.

David Blas and Hayden Jones led Black Mountain (0-10) with three points each.

James McMillian scored 18 points as the Trojans won 29-28 in the fifth- and sixth-grade game.

Reggie Cottrell led the Tigers with 11 points.

James A. Cawood plays host to Green Hills on Tuesday. Black Mountain is at home against Rosspoint on Tuesday.

———

James A. Cawood (26) — Wesley Jennings 2, Tristian Cooper 6, Cameron Lester 10, Nathan Daniels 7, Josh Collett 5, Landon Phillips 6.

Black Mountain (10) — Aaron Kelly 2, Hayden Jones 3, Gabe Rourke 2, David Blas 3.

———

James A. Cawood (29) — James McMillan 18, Landon Brock 7, David Farley 2, Logan Couch 2,

Black Mountain (28) — Reggie Cottrell 11, Bradley Kelly 7 Drake Harris 8, Jacob Clark 2.