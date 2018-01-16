Spelling bee winners announced

Photo submitted

Harlan Independent School, fourth- through eighth-grades, conducted a district spelling bee. Grade level winners competed to determine a district level winner. Makaila Riddle is the district winner, and will go on to compete in the Harlan County Spelling Bee this month. Pictured, from left, are the grade level winners: Eliza Smith, seventh grade, Makaila Riddle, eighth grade, Evan Bargo, sixth grade, Laura Mcmillion, fifth grade, and Salena Amro, fourth grade. Not pictured: Shylea Ball, sixth grade.