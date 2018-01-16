To place an event in the “What’s Goin’ On” section, email: beth.key@harlandaily.com or drop a written/typed copy of the announcement by our office at 1512 Hwy. 421 South. Announcements will not be accepted by phone and should be submitted no later than four business days before the event. If received in time, it will be published one or two days before the event. Announcements are also available to view at www.harlandaily.com. For more details, call 606-909-4145.

JAN. 17, 18

The Harlan County BOOKMOBILE schedule for the week of Jan. 15 includes:

Wednesday – Good Neighbor Road, Sawbriar, Loyall and Wallins.

Thursday – Cumberland elementary and Tri-Cities Nursing Home.

JAN. 20

The East Kentucky Beekeeping School will be held on Jan. 20 at Hazard Community and Technical College in Hazard. If you are a beekeeper or interested in beekeeping, this will be a great school to attend. For more information, contact the Harlan County Extension Service office at 606-573-4464.

On Jan. 20, four local schools will gather to take part in the Middle Grades District Governor’s Cup Competition, an academic event sponsored by the Kentucky Association for Academic Competition at Black Mountain Elementary School. Participating schools are: Black Mountain, Cumberland, Evarts and Green Hills. The Governor’s Cup features eight events, including the Quick Recall event, which is the only one open to the public. Quick Recall will begin after the written assessment portion of the competition. District winners advance to the Governor’s Cup Regional competition to be held at Cawood Elementary in Harlan County, Kentucky on Feb. 3. The community is invited to attend.

JAN. 23, 24, 25

The Harlan County BOOKMOBILE schedule for the week of Jan. 22 includes:

Tuesday – Comprehensive Care, Cranks, Cawood and Little Creek.

Wednesday – Little Shepherd Trail, Senior Center, Green Hills elementary, Bledsoe and Straight Creek.

Thursday – Pine Mountain, Pine Mountain Settlement School and Big Laurel.

JAN. 23

The Harlan County High School Lady Bears Basketball game on Jan. 13 at Knox Central has been RESCHEDULED Jan. 23, at Knox Central. The junior varsity game begins at 6 p.m. and the varsity game begins at 7:30 pm.

JAN. 25, 30

A gardening series, GROWING GROWERS, will begin in January and run through May with five different subjects about vegetable gardening. This series of workshops is sponsored by the Harlan County Extension Service, Pine Mountain Settlement School and the Harlan County Farmers Market. The workshops will be held at two different locations each month, so you can choose the location and date that works best for you. Those who attend each session will receive a certificate of completion. The series will kick off with “What To Think About” on Jan. 25 at the Harlan County Extension Depot and Jan. 30 at the settlement school. Both sessions will begin at 6 p.m. For more information or to sign up, contact the Extension office at 606-573-4464.

JAN. 26

There will be a Benefit GOSPEL SINGING for Christ’s Hands from 7-9 p.m. on Jan. 26 in the theater on the Harlan campus of Southeast Kentucky Community and Technical College. All proceeds will be go to Christ’s Hands. Featured entertainment includes Chiseled in Stone, Tammy Chapman, Peggy Green and Paige Lunsford. Refreshments and baked goods will also be sold. There will also be a box for donations of gloves, socks, scarves and toboggins.

JAN. 27

The Harlan County High School Black Bears Basketball VARSITY GAME originally set for Jan. 5 has been rescheduled for Jan. 27 at 1 p.m. Harlan County will host Scott High School.

JAN. 29, 30

The Harlan County BOOKMOBILE schedule for the week of Jan. 29 includes:

Tuesday – Black Mountain elementary, Brittains Creek and Dizney.

Wednesday – High Rise apartments, Evarts elementary, Eastbrook and Sunshine.

Monthly INCOME LIMITS RAISED for Shepherd’s Pantry: One person, $1,276; two, $1,726; three, $2,177. The pantry, located at 111 Union Street in Clutts, will be signing up former and new clients for the pantry (not commodities) program from 10-11 a.m. on the first four Tuesdays and first three Wednesdays of each month until further notice. You must bring proof of all household income, all members Social Security cards, your utility bill with 911 address on it — no exceptions. Plenty of food is available.

ANN’S PANTRY, a mission of the Harlan United Methodist Church, is in need of non-perishable food items and monetary donations. To donate, contact the Stephen Riddle at 606-573-1464 or Wylene Miniard at 606-573-7731.

The American RED CROSS is seeking volunteers with flexible schedules to respond to single and multi-family home fires in the Lake Cumberland service area which includes Casey, Adair, Cumberland, Clinton, Russell, Pulaski, Wayne, McCreary, Whitley, Laurel, Clay, Knox, Bell and Harlan counties. Red Cross Disaster Action Team (DAT) volunteers respond to assist families with shelter, support and access to basic needs immediately following a home fire – often arriving on scene even as the fire is still burning. Volunteers may apply online by visiting http://www.redcross.org/volunteer or by contacting Chapter Executive Terry Burkhart at 859-253-1331 or terry.burkhart@redcross.org.

Benchmark Family Services, serving Bell, Harlan, Clay, Knox, Laurel and Whitley counties, invites you to become a FOSTER PARENT. Free orientation classes are held from 5-6 p.m. on any Tuesday. For more information, call 606-526-6992 or toll free at 866-526-6992.

Free saliva-based drug testing kits are provided and sponsored through UNITE and Stand in the Gap Coalition (SIGCO). Give Me a Reason (GMAR) is designed for parents/guardians to use to talk with their children and randomly test them, which gives them a reason to say no when tempted or offered drugs. Kits can be obtained at 44 different distribution points (DP) throughout the Tri-State area and at the SIGCO office, located at 502 Pennlyn Avenue in Cumberland Gap, Tennessee. For more information, contact the SIGCO office at 423-300-1302. To pick up a kit, stop by on Thursdays from noon to 5:30 p.m. Join prayer at the SIGCO office from 5-6 p.m. on the first Tuesday of each month.

GED classes are being offered to anyone 19 years or older. Improve your reading, writing and mathematical skills and study to receive your GED. Follow your children by improving your education free of charge. For more information, contact the following locations: Southeast Kentucky Community & Technical College Middlesboro campus at 606-248-3175, Middlesboro Learning Center at 606-248-4000, Pineville Learning Center at 606-337-3044, Henderson Settlement at 606-337-7729 ext. 305 or Lighthouse Mission at 606-337-1069.

VOLUNTEERS and friendly visitors are needed for the Kentucky Long-Term Care Ombudsman Program to enrich the lives of seniors in their long-term care facilities. If you currently visit with someone or would like to become more involved and educated on resident’s rights, elder abuse and long-term care for seniors, contact Arlene Gibson, district ombudsman with Cumberland Valley ADD, at 606-864-7391 ext. 119.

A military SUPPORT GROUP for all active, separated or any former military men or women meets at 6:30 p.m. every first and third Monday of the month at the Middlesboro National Guard Armory, located on 30th Street. If you are facing financial, relationship, criminal, adjustment, substance abuse or other problems, this is for you.

