Student Citizens Award recipients

Photos submitted

Chelsey Caldwell, a senior at Harlan County High School, has been named the Monticello Banking Company Student Citizen Award recipient for December. Here, Kevin Cavins, representing the bank, presents a $100 honorarium and the award to Caldwell. Monticello Banking Company is dedicated to this recognition program to honor outstanding students in the Harlan County and Harlan Independent school districts. Faculty and administrators from each district nominate students demonstrating exceptional academic achievement, leadership, sports and community participation. The daughter of George and Allyson Caldwell , She is a member of the Soccer team, Future Business Leaders of America. Distributive Education Clubs of America, Educational Talent Search, National Honor Society, Beta Club, Spanish Honor Society, the regional, state and international winning community problem solving team and the future problem solving team. She is a trainer for the football team. She plans to attend the University of Pikeville to pursue a career as a doctor of osteopathic medicine. She has a 4.0 grade point average.

Cassidy Foster, a junior at Harlan High School, has been named the Monticello Banking Company Student Citizen Award recipient for December. Here, Kevin Cavins, representing the bank, presents a $100 honorarium and the award to Foster. Monticello Banking Company is dedicated to this recognition program to honor outstanding students in the Harlan County and Harlan Independent school districts. Faculty and administrators from each district nominate students demonstrating exceptional academic achievement, leadership, sports and community participation. Foster is the daughter of Stacy Foster and Julie Napier. She is a member of the Beta Club, Future Business Leaders of America, cheerleader and track team. She is undecided on her major but is considering the University of Louisville or Berea College for her postsecondary education.