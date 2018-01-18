Jackets, Cats to meet in All ‘A’ finals

MIDDLESBORO — Williamsburg took over in the fourth quarter to earn a spot in Thursday’s 13th Region All “A” Classic championship. Lynn Camp took control in the third quarter, then had to hang on in the nightcap of the semifinals Wednesday.

Lynn Camp and Williamsburg will meet Thursday at 7 p.m. with a trip to the All “A” Classic state tournament on the line after each earned semifinal victories.

Andrew Padgett scored with 5:22 left in the fourth quarter to give the tournament host Yellow Jackets a 32-31 lead, but it proved to be the only points Middlesboro scored in the first seven minutes of the period. Slaht Hunter, Stohn Hunter and Jeremy Purdie had baskets for Williamsburg to start an 11-0 run.

Slaht Hunter, a sophomore forward, led the 8-9 Jackets with 18 points.

Sophomore point guard Jabari Kyle scored 22 points for Middlesboro, but he was held scoreless in the fourth quarter as the Jackets were limited to only six points after struggling out of their spread offense.

Lynn Camp, the preseason All “A” favorite, overcame a slow start by limiting Barbourville to only four points in the second quarter to wipe out a 21-11 deficit. The Wildcats led 27-25 at halftime and extended their advantage to 48-35 after three quarters.

Barbourville got as close as three and had two shots to tie in the final minute.

Jacob Bundy scored 17 points and Mas Burd added 14 to lead Lynn Camp.

Barbourville was led by Christian Bunch with 17 points and Connor Bain with 14.

———

Williamsburg (43) — Toby Cunningham 4, Caleb Rose 9, Jeremy Purdie 6, Stohn Hunter 6, Slaht Hunter 18, Hunter Brown 0.

Middlesboro (36) — Drake Thomas 2, Jabari Kyle 22, T.J. Patterson 0, Christian Hubbard 0, Mykel Griffin 4, Steven Poore 0, Andrew Padgett 6.

Williamsburg 12 10 9 12 — 43

Middlesboro 11 7 12 6 — 36

———

Lynn Camp (58) — Tanner Boggs 8, Jacob Bundy 17, Max Burd 14, Josh Overbay 8, Matt Disney 0, Scott Overbay 6, Jacob Balew 5, Joseph Bevin 0.

Barbourville (53) — Trenton Schall 5, J.D. McVey 2, Jacob Helton 7, Christian Bunch 17, Connor Bain 14, Andrew Smith 6, Craig Gray 2.

Barbourville 21 4 10 18 — 53

Lynn Camp 11 16 21 10 — 58