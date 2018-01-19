Haldeman joins team as publisher

Rita Haldeman has joined the community as the new group publisher for the Harlan Daily Enterprise, Middlesboro Daily News and Claiborne Progress.

A Pennsylvania native, Haldeman has held leadership positions with several newspapers in Pennsylvania, Louisiana and Texas. She hails most recently from Huntsville, Texas, where she held the dual role of publisher and advertising director for The Huntsville Item.

She is a senior newspaper publisher and executive with 23 years of progressive experience in the industry. She has expertise in publishing, marketing, advertising, business operations and building a culture of teamwork.

“I am excited to have been named publisher of the Harlan Daily Enterprise and I look forward to our paths crossing as I get acclimated to the new communities that we serve,” she said. “I’m a strong believer that we, as a local newspaper, are responsible for providing our readers with not only good journalism but great journalism. Our editorial responsibility is to be the community watchdog but it is equally important that we report on the people and various organizations that make our communities great. It is my goal to be the No. 1 provider of local news and advertising in Harlan and the surrounding area.”

In addition to her publishing experience, she is an award-winning writer. She earned an award from the Texas Press Association for her columns.

Haldeman looks forward to becoming a part of each community, as she has served in several capacities in previous locations. She served as a member of the Board of Directors for the Boys and Girls Club as well as a member of the Rotary Club.

Her new position includes responsibilities such as being responsible for growth and operations of the three papers and websites. Daily, this will mean working with the community and employees to inform and educate on behalf of the papers.

“Whether you read us in print or online, whether you are a subscriber, reader or advertiser, know that you are our greatest asset and your input is always appreciated,” she said. “Please feel free to contact me directly should you have any suggestions, questions or concerns about the newspaper.”