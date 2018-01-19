Students visit Portal 31 in Lynch

Portal No. 31 Underground Mine Tour in Lynch is popular with visitors young and old alike. It offers visitors the unique experience of touring an actual coal mine by rail car.

Visitors adorn the traditional protective gear of the coal miner as they enjoy animated exhibits along the tour. Outside Portal 31 stands a black granite monument in tribute to long time president of the United Mine Workers John L. Lewis and a memorial to U.S. Steel District No. 1 miners who died in mining accidents. The site also features a 1920s lamphouse, bathhouse, L&N train depot and loadout system.

Portal 31 is currently closed for the season and for facility upgrades. It’s expected to re-open mid-April. There is a nominal admission fee.

Portal 31 RV Park is located directly across from the Portal. With 12 hookups and 8 primitive parking spaces, the park adds another option for local accommodations. The park offers a sewer dump station for tour buses and RV vehicles. According to the tour’s website, the RV Park is open all year.

For more information, call 606-848-3131 or visit www.portal31.org.