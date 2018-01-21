Enjoy the blessing of right now

Why do we worry? For me, the reason is that I am living too far ahead into the future — worrying about problems that do not even exist yet. God will always give us exactly what we need when we need it. The strength, knowledge, faith, and understanding that I have right now is for today — not tomorrow. Tomorrow, if the problem arises that I fear, then God will give me the exact combination to get through the hardship. I have yet to be destroyed by an event or circumstance. God is with me continuously and He always supplies my needs. His help is always right on time.

When we worry about tomorrow, then we lose the joy of today. The devil distracts us with worry. Especially, when the storms of life seem so big and we feel weak. While we are trying to carry the burdens of yesterday and tomorrow, we lose the precious gift of the now. Right now, at this very moment, my life is good. So often, however, I look beyond today and create troubles for myself that never actually occur.

As I was reading my Bible, I read this scripture.

Matthew 10:30 KJV: “But the very hairs of your head are all numbered.”

We are so precious to the Lord. He knows how many hairs are on our heads. As the devil tries to distract us and cause us grief through worrying, we need to remember that God knows our situation. His love for us is greater than anything we could ever imagine. Today, I want to live in the present moment and enjoy each one. Every day we should watch and pray. The enemy comes at us in subtle ways. He often uses worry as a tool to distract us. When we feel ourselves being carried away by the worries of tomorrow, we need to come back to the present moment and cultivate gratitude for this moment. It will never come again.

We can’t live in yesterday or tomorrow. Today is the day that counts. Therefore, we need to make sure that we enjoy today, and that our priorities are where they need to be. Time is one thing that we can’t get more of. We all only have so many days, hours, and minutes. It is up to us how we use our precious time. The more present that we become in each moment, the more peace we will welcome into our lives.

Candida Sullivan is an author and inspirational speaker. She lives in New Tazewell with her husband and kids. For more information about her books or to schedule her for your event, email her at candidasullivan@yahoo.com.