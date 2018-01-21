Maggard powers Letcher to victory over Lady Dragons

When they held 6-foot-1 standout junior center Emma Maggard to 12 points earlier this year, the Harlan Lady Dragons were able to earn a 55-46 overtime win over Letcher Central at Harlan.

Maggard exploded for 26 points on Saturday at home and the Lady Dragons were unable to keep up, falling 65-54.

Sophomore guard Mackenzie Craft added 14 points for the 10-7 Lady Cougars.

Sophomore forward Natalee King came off the bench to lead the 8-9 Lady Dragons with 15 points. Senior forward Mackenzie King added 15 points. Junior guard Payeton Charles chipped in with 11.

Harlan travels to Middlesboro on Tuesday for the first half of a district girls/boys doubleheader.

———

Letcher Central rolled to a 57-23 win in junior varsity action. Courtney Hayes scored 10 and Loren Boggs added nine for the Lady Cougars. Kaylee Banks contributed eight.

Kaylee Leslie led Harlan (0-8) with six points. Emma Owens and Makayla Sizemore scored five each. Alli Thompson, Ella Morton and Angel Wynn contributed two each. Raegan Jones scored one.

———

Letcher Central 65, Harlan 54

HARLAN (8-9)

Payeton Charles 4 1-2 11, Noah Canady 1 0-1 2, Taylor Simpson 3 1-2 8, Mackenzie King 5 2-4 15, Brandi Haywood 1 0-0 2, Natalee King 4 8-10 16, Whitney Wilson 0 0-0 0, Katelyn Burkhart 0 0-0 0. Totals: 19 12-19 54.

LETCHER CENTRAL (10-7)

Camryn Parks 4 0-0 8, Brooklyn Collins 2 2-2 7, Brooke Bates 0 2-2 2, Kenzie Craft 5 0-0 14, Emma Maggard 9 8-8 26, Jessica Boggs 0 0-0 0, Loren Boggs 2 4-8 8, Alyssa Franklin 0 0-0 0, Beth Holbrook 0 0-0 0, Kaylee Banks 0 0-0 0, Courtney Hayes 0 0-0 0, Makaylee Branham 0 0-0 0, Tori Holcomb 0 0-0 0. Totals: 22 16-20 65.

Harlan 10 16 10 18 — 54

Letcher Central 14 15 19 17 — 65

3-point goals: Harlan 4 (Charles 2, Simpson 1, M. King 1), Letcher Central 5 (Craft 4, Collins 1).