Cumberland Gap Cattle Conference scheduled

The Cumberland Gap Cattle Conference will take place Feb. 3 at Lincoln Memorial University’s DeBusk Veterinary Teaching Center in Ewing, Virginia.

Registration will start at 9:30 a.m. and the event will conclude by 3 p.m. Lunch is included with registration and a trade show will take place. Registration before Jan. 26 is $20 for single person and $30 for a couple. Registration on the day of the event is $25 for single and $40 for a couple at the door. The event now has a website with all information and link to register online: https://cgcattle.weebly.com/ . Those interested may also contract the Claiborne County Extension Office at 626-3742 to receive a brochure.

The program will start at 10 a.m. with Dr. Lew Strickland from University of Tennessee presenting “Bull Health: Bull Soundness, Nutrition, Feet, & Legs.” Dr. Scott Greiner from Virginia Tech will follow with a presentation on “Bull Genetics & Selection: EPDs, Genomics, Hybrid Vigor, & Other Tools.” Dr. Greg Halich from University of Kentucky will present on “Economics: Hay Costs & Stocking Rates.”

Hands on round robins will take place at 2 p.m. with Dr. Jerry Roberson from LMU presenting on “Improper Injection Sites & Other Health Concerns”, Dr. Gil Patterson from LMU presenting on “Castration”, and Dr. Gregg Rentfrow from University of Kentucky presenting on “Meat Quality.” Door prizes from the trade show will take place concluding the day.

For more information, please contact me at the above number or at trison1@utk.edu. The Cumberland Gap Cattle Conference is a joint event of Virginia Tech, University of Tennessee, University of Kentucky and Lincoln Memorial University.

If you are a person with a disability and desire any assistive devices, services, or other accommodations to participate in these activities, please contact Amy Fannon (276-546-2057) from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to discuss accommodations at least five days prior to the event. TDD number is 800-828-1120.

UT Extension provides programs in agriculture and natural resources, 4-H youth development, family and consumer sciences, and resource development. University of Tennessee Institute of Agriculture, US Department of Agriculture and county governments cooperating. UT Extension provides equal opportunities in programs and employment.