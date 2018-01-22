Local Sports

Redskins reel off three wins in middle school basketball

Cumberland is heading into the final week of the middle school season on a hot streak, reeling off three wins last week in seventh- and eighth-grade basketball action.

Jonah Swanner scored 15 points, Johann Gist tossed in 14 and Jayden Gist added 12 as the Redskins defeated Wallins 45-40 on Friday.

Trenton Cole scored 27 points and Lane Grubbs added 16 as Wallins edged Cumberland 46-44 in the fifth – and sixth-grade game.

Nazareth Sanchez poured in 21 points for the Redskins.

Wallins won 14-6 in a fourth-grade game as Travis Burkhart, Brennan Blevins and Conner Daniels each scored four points.

Swanner scored 10 as Cumberland downed Black Mountain 44-10 on Thursday.

Dylan Middleton led Black Mountain with six points.

Sanchez scored 24 as Cumberland won 33-20 in fifth- and sixth-grade action.

Reggie Cottrell paced Black Mountain with 10 points.

Sedrick Washington scored six as Cumberland won 13-6 in fourth-grade action.

Cumberland defeated Evarts 38-35 on Jan. 15 as Swanner led the Redskins with 13 points.

Triston Cochran scored 15 and Jayden Ward added 10 for Evarts.

Evarts edged Cumberland 36-34 in fifth- and sixth-grade action as Grayson Grills led the Wildcats with nine points.

Sanchez and Hunter Cornett scored nine each for Cumberland.

Evarts won 8-6 in a fourth-grade game.

———

Cumberland (45) — Jonah Swanner 15, Johann Gist 14, Jayden Gist 12, Justin Moyers 4.

Wallins (40) — Daniel Carmical 15, Tanner Griffin 8, Gavin Napier 7, Cadyn Brock 4, Josh Sergent 4, Lake Cottrell 2.

———

Wallins (46) — Trenton Cole 27, Lane Grubbs 16, Tucker Hatmaker 3, Hunter Napier 1.

Cumberland (44) — Nazareth Sanchez 21, Hunter Cornett 8, Dionte Long 8, Alex Creech 7.

———

Wallins (17) — Travis Burkhart 4, Brennan Blevins 4, Conner Daniels 4, Bradley Brock 3, Keaton Simpson 2.

Cumberland (6) — Dashaun Smith 2, Chris Raleigh 2, William Kelly 2.

———

Cumberland (43) — Jonah Swanner 10, Johann Gist 9, Jayden Gist 7, Jared Carruba 4, Bradley Halcomb 4, Brayden Blakley 3, Justin Moyers 2, Nathan Shepherd 2, Evan Bowling 2.

Black Mountain (10) — Dylan Middleton 6, Brayden Hayes 3, Hayden Jones 1.

———

Cumberland (33) — Nazareth Sanchez 24, Tyler Lunsford 5, Steven Childers 2, Hunter Cornett 2.

Black Mountain (20) — Reggie Cottrell 10, Drake Harris 4, Bradley Kelly 2, Jeremiah Madden 2, Evan Turner 2.

———

Cumberland (13) — Sedrick Washington 6, Dashaun Smith 4, William Kelly 2, Jordison Jackson 1.

Black Mountain (6) — Bradyn Madden 4, Jacob Clark 2.

———

Cumberland (38) — Jonah Swanner 13, Justin Moyers 8, Johann Gist 7, Jayden Gist 6, Brayden Blakley 4.

Evarts (35) — Triston Cochran 15, Jayden Ward 10, Austin Tindell 4, Zack Potter 4, John Long 2.

———

Evarts (36) — Grayson Grills 9, Tevin Bennett 7, Matt Long 7, Ashton Sizemore 5, Dion Brown 5, Landon Brock 2, Drew Freeman 1.

Cumberland (34) — Hunter Cornett 9, Nazareth Sanchez 9, Darius Akal 8, Tyler Lunsford 5, Eric Dixon 2, Liam Garland 1.

———

Evarts (8) — Mitchell Cloud 2, Jacob Deleon 2, Aiden Reynolds 2, Haysten Bennett 2.

Cumberland (6) — Dashaun Smith 2, Sedrick Washington 2, Chris Raleigh 2.

^^^

Jordan scores 32 at Wildcats avenge loss to Purple Devils

Two of the top contenders for this year’s seventh- and eighth-grade county championship, Rosspoint and Wallins split two games this week against each other.

Thomas Jordan poured in 32 points Thursday as Rosspoint won 59-52 at home on Thursday.

Isaac Kelly added 11 points for the Wildcats.

Daniel Carmical scored 12 points and Gavin Napier added 10 for the Purple Devils

Carmical poured in 27 points as Wallins won 55-49 earlier in the week at Wallins.

Jordan scored 23 points to lead the Wildcats. Kelly and Cullen Whitaker added 11 points each.

Bryan Howard and Samuel Henson each scored 11 points and Brody Napier added 10 as Rosspoint won 47-19 in fifth- and sixth-grade action on Thursday.

Lane Grubbs scored 12 to pace Wallins.

Rosspoint won 20-14 in fourth-grade action as Jace Brown led the Wildcats with six points.

Wallins travels to Pineville on Monday. Rosspoint is at home against G.R. Hampton on Monday.

———

Rosspoint (59) — Thomas Jordan 32, Tye Howard 4, Cooper McHargue 1, Isaac Kelly 11, Connor Blevins 4, Cullen Whitaker 7.

Wallins (52) — Luke Cottrell 4, Cadyn Brock 8. Daniel Carmical 12, Gavin Napier 10, Josh Sergent 4, Tanner Griffin 9, Hunter Collett 5.

———

Wallins (55) Daniel Carmical 27, Josh Sergent 8, Tanner Griffin 8, Cadyn Brock 6, Luke Cottrell 3, Gavin Napier 3

Rosspoint (49) Thomas Jordan 23, Isaac Kelly 11, Cullen Whitaker 11, Cooper McHargue 3, Tye Howard 1

———

Roaspoint (47) — Noah Brewer 6, Samuel Henson 11, Braydon Howard 4, Bryan Howard 11, Brody Napier 10, Mason Beach 2, Brett Wes Johnson 3.

Wallins (19) — Lane Grubbs 12, Tucker Hatmaker 5, Trenton Cole 2.

———

Rosspoint (20) — Brody Branson 2, Hunter Blanton 4, Austin York 3, Luke Kelly 3, Zachary Maggard 2, Jace Brown 6.

Wallins (14) — Brennan Blevins 2, Connor Daniels 6, Bradley Brock 4, Curtis Johnson 2.

^^^

Ward, Cochran lead Evarts to a victory over Cawood

Led by 19 points from Jayden Ward and 10 from Triston Cochran, Evarts defeated visiting Cawood 47-35 in seventh- and eighth-grade basketball action.

Jeremiah Clem scored 17 points and Adam Boggs added 14 to lead Cawood.

Jared Rhymer poured in 21 points and Ethan Rhymer added 12 as Cawood won 42-29 in fifth- and sixth-grade action.

Ashton Sizemore paced Evarts with 13 points.

Cawood won 12-6 in the fourth-grade game as Braydan Fultz and Jason Fultz scoered four points each.

Evarts plays at Black Mountain on Monday and plays host to Green Hills on Tuesday.

———

Evarts (47) — Jayden Ward 19, Triston Cochran 10, Zach Potter 10, John Long 4, Austin Tindell 3, Chuckie Blackshire 1

Cawood (35) — Jeremiah Clem 17, Adam Boggs 14, Braden Cox 2, Dylan Hicks 2.

———

Cawood (42) — Jared Rhymer 21, Ethan Rhymer 12, Daniel Noe 4, Jake Brewer 3, Jace Noe 2.

Evarts (29) — Ashton Sizemore 13, Matt Long 4, Aiden Reynolds 4, Terrin Bennett 3, Grayson Grills 3, Trenton Smith 2.

———

Cawood (12) — Braydan Fultz 4, Jason Fultz 4, Braden Smith 2, Anthony Irvin 2.

Evarts (6) — Hayston Bennett 6.

^^^

Black Mountain wins twice in fourth-grade scrimmages

Black Mountain won twice in a series of fourth-grade scrimmages on Friday at Black Mountain.

Reggie Cottrell scored 18 points in a 21-18 win over Harlan.

Landon Caudill had 10 points as the Tigers downed Harlan County Christian School 22-18.

Harlan won 24-5 over Harlan County Christian School as Shepherd led the Dragons with eight points.

———

Harlan (24) – T. Perry 4, E. Fryer 2, W. Shepherd 8, L. Myers 4, G. Bailey 2, G. Burkhart 2, B. Doan 2.

Harlan County Christian (5) – Braxton Bowen 2, Rylin Hoover 1, Braidyn Hoover 2.

———

Black Mountain (21) – Reggie Cottrell 17, Brayden Madden 2, Joey Stewart 2.

Harlan (18) – T. Perry 2, E. Fryer 6, W. Shepherd 6, L. Myers 2, G. Bailey 2.

———

Black Mountain (22) – Landon Caudill 10, Hunter Lawson 6, Brayden Madden 4, Dustin Lewis 2.

Harlan County Christian (18) – Braxton Bowen 4, Eli Finley 4, Braidyn Hoover 10.

^^^

Rhymer leads Comets as they defeat Green Hills

Ethan Rhymer scored 16 points to lead visiting Cawood past Green Hills 41-9 in fifth- and sixth-grade basketball action Thursday.

Scott Merrill led Green Hills with five points.

———

Cawood (41) — Jared Rhymer 3, Jake Brewer 3, Jacob Collins 3, Ethan Rhymer 16, Jace Noe 2, Daniel Noe 8, Adam Grubbs 4, Brayden Fultz 2.

Green Hills (9) — Logan Whitehead 4, Scott Merrill 5.