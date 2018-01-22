Students to vie for spelling bee title

The 2018 Harlan County Spelling Bee will be held Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Harlan County High School auditorium.

Students from the eight elementary schools in the Harlan County School District, the Harlan Independent School District and Harlan County Christian will vie for the title.

Sponsors for the event are Monticello Banking Company, Kentucky Farm Bureau Insurance and Agency Manager Roger Fannin and Harlan County Public Schools.

The winner of the spelling bee for students in fourth- through eighth-grade will advance to the Kentucky Derby Spelling Bee to be held in Louisville in March.

Competing in the fourth- through eighth-grade division are:

Black Mountain — Madison Combs, seventh grade;

Cawood — Jace Noe, sixth grade;

Cumberland — Abby Sherman, fifth grade;

Evarts — Maria Ball, seventh grade;

Green Hill — Faith Hoskins, seventh grade;

James A. Cawood — Tristan Cooper, seventh grade;

Rosspoint — Mallory Long, fifth grade;

Wallins — Luke Cottrell, eighth grade;

Harlan Independent — Makaila Riddle, eighth grade;

Harlan Christian School — Elizabeth Nelson, seventh grade;

Competing in the primary division are:

Black Mountain — C.J. Burkhart, third grade; and Jamie Delph, third grade;

Cawood —Kobe Noe, third grade, and Daniel Mills, second grade;

Cumberland — Gabriel Clay, third grade, and Aaron Dunn, third grade;

Evarts — Jeremy Moore, second grade, and Talmadge Blair, second grade;

Green Hill — Gibson Wilder, third grade, and David Halcomb, third grade;

James A. Cawood – Ally Fee, third grade, and Bryson Bryant, third grade;

Rosspoint — Brayden Morris, third grade, and Luther Gross, third grade;

Wallins — Ben Smith, third grade, and Adriana Rowe, second grade.

The first place winner of the fourth- through eighth-grade division will receive $100 and advance to the state spelling bee. Second place is awarded $50. Third place receives $25.

In both divisions, first, second and third place winners receive trophies. All participants receive medals.

The spelling bee is open to the public. Participants should arrive no later than 5:15 p.m.