Harlan County frosh claim win over Lady Cats

Jacey Lewis scored 21 points and Kassy Owens added 13 as the Harlan County freshman team improved to 3-1 on the season with a 47-29 win Monday over visiting Bell County.

Kelly Beth Hoskins contributed eight points for HCHS. Haley Middleton scored four and Abby Vitatoe added one.

Lefevers scored nine and Kidwell added seven for Bell County.

Bell County won 46-39 in a B team game as Napier scored 13 for the Lady Cats.

Aliyah Cloud led Harlan County with 13 points. Jaylin Preston, Star Hardy and Alexis Branson scored five points each. Haley Middleton and Jaylin Smith added four each. Vitatoe scored three.

———

The HCHS freshman team split two games at Corbin, defeating North Laurel 49-25 and falling 31-23 to Corbin.

Hoskins scored 17 and Lewis and Owens each added 12 against North Laurel. Vitatoe, Middleton, Jaylin Preston and Hardy scored two each.

Lewis scored 10 against Corbin. Hoskins added four, followed by Middleton with three, Smith with two and Owens with one.