Local Sports

Ward, Long lead Evarts to win at Black Mountain

Jayden Ward scored 12 points and John Long added 11 as Evarts traveled to Black Mountain on Monday and left with a 40-18 win in seventh- and eighth-grade basketball action.

Bruce Burgan led the Tigers with 10 points.

Dion Brown poured in 27 points as Evarts won 55-39 in fifth- and sixth-grade action.

Reggie Cottrell scored 21 points to lead Black Mountain.

Evarts won 13-2 in a fourth-grade game as Benjamin Coleman scored five for the Wildcats, followed by Brady Freeman and Hayston Bennett with four each.

Black Mountain plays host to Wallins on Tuesday. Evarts will play host to Green Hills on Tuesday.

———

Evarts (40) — Jayden Ward 12, John Long 11, Austin Tindell 7, Chase Sizemore 3, Triston Cochran 2, Zach Potter 2, DaMichael Brown 2, Chuckie Blackshire 1

Black Mountain (18) — Bruce Burgan 10, Hayden Jones 7, Riley Mefford 1.

———

Evarts (55) — Dion Brown 27, Grayson Grills 9, Matt Long 7, Ashton Sizemore 6, Benjamin Coleman 3, Landon Brock 2, Terrin Bennett 1.

Black Mountain (39) — Reggie Cottrell 21, Bradley Kelly 5, Calan Neely 4, Drake Harris 4, Jeremiah Madden 4, Evan Turner 1.

^^^

Purple Devils sweep games in a doubleheader at Green Hills

Wallins rolled to a 45-24 win on Monday at Green Hills in seventh- and eighth-grade basketball action.

Seventh-grade guard Daniel Carmical led the Purple Devils with 14 points.

Hunter Crain scored nine to lead Green Hills.

Wallins won 38-16 in fifth- and sixth-grade action as Lane Grubbs paced the Devils with 17 points.

Keithan Shepherd scored 10 for Green Hills.

Wallins travels to Black Mountain on Tuesday. Green Hills plays at Evarts on Tuesday.

———

Wallins (45) — Daniel Carmical 14, Luke Cottrell 7, Tanner Griffin 7, Cadyn Brock 6, Hunter Collett 4, Caleb Brewer 3, Josh Sergent 2, Teddy Saylor 2.

Green Hills (24) — Hunter Crain 9, Ethan Napier 6, Andrew Hensley 5, Ethan Caldwell 2, Shane Merrill 2.

———

Wallins (38) — Lane Grubbs 17, Trenton Cole 8, Tucker Hatmaker 7, Dusty Brown 2, Brennan Blevins 2, Curtis Johnson 2.

Green Hills (16) — Keithan Shepherd 10, Andrew Tolliver 3, Login Whitehead 2, Scott Merrill 1.