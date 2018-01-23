Man allegedly DUI, passes police car

A Cawood man is facing charges, including wanton endangerment of a police officer and driving under the influence, after allegedly passing a police vehicle at a high rate of speed.

Robert Goins, 46, was arrested by Harlan City Police Officer Scott Bailey on Jan. 13.

According to the citation, police received a complaint about a person leaving the BP station possibly driving under the influence. Bailey was travelling on U.S. 119 when a maroon vehicle came up from behind at a high rate of speed and passed him. Goins would not stop for emergency lights and siren, travelling at speeds in excess of 85 mph on slick and snowy roads. Goins turned on to KY 522 at a high rate of speed, and the pursuit was stopped. Goins was later spotted at Food City in Cumberland. Goins told police he did see the blue lights, but did not think they were for him. Goins refused all sobriety tests.

Goins was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs, first-degree wanton endangerment of a police officer, failure to register transfer of motor vehicle, first-degree fleeing or evading police (motor vehicle), speeding, no registration plates, no registration receipt and failure of owner to maintain required insurance.

Goins was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on a $1,000 full cash bond.

In other police activity:

• Kime Fluker, 36, of Harlan, was arrested on Jan. 12 by Harlan City Police Sgt. Jeff Owens. Fluker was charged with first-degree wanton endangerment and third-degree criminal mischief. She was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on multiple full cash bonds totaling $4,500;

• Devin Nantz, 27, of Harlan, was arrested on Jan. 14 by Kentucky State Police Trooper Kenny Sergent. He was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of drug paraphernalia, prescription controlled substance not in original container and third- and second- degree possession of a controlled substance. Nantz was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on a $7,000 bond secured by 10 percent.