Mars invasion at Cumberland elementary

Terri Jenkins’ fourth-grade classes (61 students) at Cumberland Elementary School participated in the “Mars Invasion 2030 — From Coal Camp to Space Camp” at the Challenger Learning Center of Kentucky located in Hazard.

The program shows how disciplines of science, math and technology are applied in both space science and coal mining and how similar many of the job duties are for astronauts and coal miners.

The Mars program was created and developed through a partnership between the Challenger Learning Center and CEDAR, Inc. (Coal Education Development & Resource) based in Pikeville.

Jenkins’ classes completed lessons from three components: Exploration, infrastructure and societal before visiting the museum.

“My students were so excited to finally get to the museum. Students get to participate in so many hands on activities and it just makes for an awesome finale for my students after completing the unit. This is the second year I have participated in this program and every year it gets better. I really liked how they ended our visit this year with a video between the astronaut and coal miner. I would like to thank the KVEC and the Appalachian Renaissance Initiative for sponsoring our museum visit.”