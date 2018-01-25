Green Hills celebrates 100th day of school

Courtesy of Harlan County Schools

Leslie Brock’s first grade class at Green Hills Elementary School made glasses to celebrate the 100th day of school this week. In addition to a variety of educational lessons, students worked at home with their parents to make T-shirts with 100 items, brought in posters with 100 items or brought in 100 items to show the class.

Erin Free and Megan Miracle’s second- and third- grade students at Green Hills Elementary School hop 100 times to celebrate the 100th day of school.

Brenda Osborne’s kindergarten class made hats to mark the 100th day of school at Green Hills Elementary School.