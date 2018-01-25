Local Sports

Gist, Swanner lead Skins to victory over Rosspoint

Jaedyn Gist scored 18 points and Jonah Swanner added 15 as Cumberland defeated visiting Rosspoint 45-20 on Tuesday in seventh- and eighth-grade basketball action.

Thomas Jordan led Rosspoint with 12 points.

Samuel Henson scored 12 and Noah Brewer added 10 as Rosspoint won 42-15 in the fifth- and sixth-grade game.

Nazareth Sanchez led the Redskins with nine points.

Rosspoint won 19-2 in a fourth-grade game as Austin York led the Wildcats with seven points.

———

Cumberland (45) — Jaedyn Gist 18, Jonah Swanner 15, Johann Gist 8, Brayden Blakley 2, Justin Moyers 2.

Rosspoint (20) — Thomas Jordan 12, Tye Howard 3, Conner Blevins 3, Cullen Whitaker 2.

———

Rosspoint (42) — Samuel Henson 12, Noah Brewer 10, Bryan Howard 7, Brayden Howard 4, Mason Beach 2, Connor Miller 2, Taylor Howard 2, Brett Johnson 2, Brayden Hensley 1.

Cumberland (15) — Nazareth Sanchez 9, Hunter Cornett 4, Alex Creech 2.

———

Rosspoint (19) — Austin York 7, Jace Brown 6, Blake Hensley 2, Brady Branson 2, Dylan Clem 2.

Cumberland (2) — Sedrick Washington 2.

^^^

Purple Devils sweep two games at Black Mountain

The visiting Wallins Purple Devils defeated Black Mountain 57-44 on Tuesday as Daniel Carmical scored 21 points and Tanner Griffin added 10.

David Blas paced Black Mountain with 14 points.

Lane Grubbs scored 18 and Tucker Hatmaker and Trenton Cole added 10 each as Wallins won 44-31 in fifth- and sixth-grade action.

Drake Harris led the Tigers with 14 points.

———

Wallins (57) — Daniel Carmical 21, Tanner Griffin 10, Gavin Napier 9, Luke Cottrell 6, Cadyn Brock 4, Josh Sergent 4, Hunter Collett 3

Black Mountain (44) —David Blas 14, Riley Medford 7, Brayden Hayes 6, Bruce Burgan 5, Hayden Jones 4, Dylan Middleton 4, Zach Burgan 2, Evan Humfleet 2

———

Wallins (44) — Lane Grubbs 18, Tucker Hatmaker 10, Trenton Cole 10, Brennan Blevins 4, Isaiah Peggs 1, Hunter Napier 1

Black Mountain (31) — Drake Harris 14, Reggie Cottrell 8, Jeremiah Madden 4, Bradley Kelly 3, Caleb Neely 2.

^^^

Clem scores 21 as Comets claim a victory over James A. Cawood

Led by Jeremiah Clem with 21 points and Adam Boggs with 16, visiting Cawood won 44-27 over James A. Cawood in seventh- and eighth-grade basketball action Monday.

Nathan Daniels led JACES with 13 points. Cameron Lester scored 10.

Jared Rhymer scored 10 points to lead Cawood over James A. Cawood 35-18 in fifth- and sixth-grade basketball action.

James McMillian led the Trojans with nine points.

———

Cawood (44) — Adam Boggs 16, Braden Cox 5, Michael Long 1, Jeremiah Clem 21, Braxton Bolin 1.

James A. Cawood (27) — Cameron Lester 10, Tristan Cooper 1, Nathan Daniels 13, Josh Collett 3.

———

Cawood (35) —Jared Rhymer 10, Jacob Collins 6, Matt Daniel 2, Ethan Rhymer 12, Jace Noe 5.

James A. Cawood (18) — James McMillian 9, Landon Brock 6, David Foley 3.