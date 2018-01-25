Sheriff’s office arrests 3

A woman and two men are facing drug charges following their arrests by the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday.

Derrick Cottrell, 34, of Evarts, Melinda Starrett, 26, of Evarts and Joseph Estes, 34, of Harlan, were arrested by Harlan County Sheriff’s deputies.

According to a press release, the arrests resulted from undercover drug investigations conducted by Harlan County Sheriff’s Office narcotics detectives.

Cottrell was charged with two counts of second-degree trafficking a controlled substance.

Starrett was charged with three counts of first-degree trafficking a controlled substance (methamphetamine).

Estes was charged with one count of first-degree trafficking a controlled substance.

All three were lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.

Additional warrants are outstanding and additional arrests are pending.

In other police activity:

• John H. Harris, 25, of Lexington, was arrested on Tuesday by Kentucky State Police Trooper Brandon Burton.

According to the citation, Harris was stopped for doing 65 mph in a 55 mph zone on U.S. 119. While speaking with Harris, Burton noticed the odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle. A search of the vehicle located a handgun. A check on the handgun’s serial number revealed the weapon was reported stolen. Suspected marijuana was also found.

Harris was charged with receiving stolen property (firearm), trafficking in marijuana, excessive windshield tinting and speeding. He was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on a $1,000 full cash bond;

• David W. Kelly, 28, of Closplint, was arrested on Tuesday by Harlan County Sheriff’s Deputy Dakota Torstrick. Kelly was charged with first-degree wanton endangerment and lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on a $1,000 full cash bond.