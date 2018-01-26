Harlan Independent librarian recognized

Library Media Specialist Deavin Stewart was recently recognized by the Harlan Independent Board of Education for outstanding work throughout the libraries at Harlan Elementary and Harlan Middle/High School.

Superintendent Charles Morton presented Stewart with the “Green Dragon Award” and praised her for creating an terrific learning environment for students in both buildings while working hard to help increase the amount of reading students were engaged in.

Morton stated, “Mrs. Stewart is a veteran teacher, but has really hit the ground running as a first year library media specialist. The instruction that is taking place is great and both libraries are very inviting. She has really embraced her role as school librarian and created a very inviting atmosphere for children.”

Stewart was recently recognized by Scholastic for exceptional work with the school book fair. Her most recent book fair generated more book sales than ever before and she helped generate more than 1,000 hours of reading during the fall semester at the middle/high school.

“I am really excited for the book fair at the elementary school starting at the end of February. This past one was great and I have learned so much in this role and have enjoyed working with the students and staff,” Stewart commented.

Stewart obtained her bachelor’s degree from the University of the Cumberlands and a master’s degree from Eastern Kentucky University in library science. This is her eighth year in public education.