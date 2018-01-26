Pair faces theft charges

A man and a woman are facing charges including fleeing from police and auto theft after police responded to a shoplifting complaint at a local grocery store.

Timothy C. Miller, 46, and Brittany Meadows, 29, both of Flatlick, were arrested on Monday.

According to Harlan City Police Chief Mike Thomas, officers responded to a call from Don’s Super Saver.

“When Don’s employees approached (Meadows) to confront her about shoplifting, she refused to stop and talk to them,” Thomas said. “She took off running.”

Thomas explained the employees got a description of the vehicle Meadows left in and advised police.

“The vehicle was eventually located behind Pizza Hut,” Thomas said. “Someone called and said a suspicious male subject had pulled in and both were seen running from the car.”

Thomas said Harlan County Sheriff’s Deputy Dakota Torstrick and HPD Officer Travis Freeman found the car.

“They located the car and the male subject and took him into custody,” Thomas said. “He actually pointed us in the direction the female ran.”

Thomas said Meadows had run toward a nearby car lot. Kentucky State Police troopers assisted with the search.

“She was located in the weeds by Freeman and Torstrick,” Thomas said.

According to Thomas, the Kentucky State Police were working a case in which the vehicle had been reported stolen in Knox County.

“The Kentucky State Police charged Miller,” Thomas said.

Miller was arrested by KSP Trooper Kenny Sergent and charged with theft by unlawful taking (auto) under $10,000. He was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on a $1,500 full cash bond.

Meadows was arrested by Freeman and charged with theft by unlawful taking (shoplifting) under $500, second-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), first-degree disorderly conduct and public intoxication by a controlled substance. She was additionally served with a bench warrant. Meadows was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on a $1,500 full cash bond.

In other police activity:

• Allen Whitaker, 27, of Pathfok, was arrested by Torstrick on Tuesday. He was charged with speeding, reckless driving, first-degree fleeing or evading police, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and careless driving. He was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on a $1,000 full cash bond;

• Charles Raymond Hubbard, 55, of Riner, Virginia, was arrested on Wednesday by KSP Trooper Brandon Burton. He was charged with first-degree trafficking a controlled substance, trafficking in marijuana, careless driving and possession of drug paraphernalia. Hubbard was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on a $2,500 full cash bond;

• Amanda Cox, 30, of Dayhoit, was arrested on Wednesday by Burton. She was charged with first-degree trafficking a controlled substance, trafficking in marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on a $2,500 full cash bond;

• Jimmy Bailey, 34, of Harlan, was arrested on Wednesday on an indictment warrant by Harlan City Police Officer William Clogston. Bailey was indicted for third-degree assault (police officer), third-degree assault (inmate assault on corrections employee), first-degree wanton endangerment (police officer), second-degree disorderly conduct, third-degree terroristic threatening, menacing, alcohol intoxication in a public place, third-degree criminal mischief, illegal possession of legend drug, prescription controlled substance not in original container and persistent felony offender II. He was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.