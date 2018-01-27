LMU offers free admission to museum

Lincoln Memorial University has been a great source of information and community involvement over the years, and this February continues that tradition.

The Abraham Lincoln Library and Museum (ALLM), located on the campus of LMU in Harrogate, Tennessee, is commemorating the 209th anniversary of President Abraham Lincoln’s birth by offering free admission on weekends during the month of February.

The offer is valid Fridays and Saturdays at the museum, which houses one of the most diverse Lincoln and Civil War collections in the country. Exhibited are many rare items – two life masks, a tea set from the Lincolns’ home in Springfield, Civil War weapons and uniforms, and a cabinet build by Lincoln’s father, Thomas Lincoln. Approximately 30,000 books, manuscripts, pamphlets, photographs, paintings and sculptures complete the collection.

“We are celebrating all month and we encourage everyone to join us, tour the museum and take part in the activities we are offering free to our community,” said Michael Lynch, director of the ALLM.

A highlight of the month will be the presidential birthday celebration on Feb. 17.

“What kind of a birthday would it be if we didn’t throw a party?” said Natalie Sweet, museum program coordinator. “Included in our birthday event will be free craft activities for the kids, special story time sessions a movie, and, of course, cake.”

Adults and students can also enjoy a free birthday lecture on Lincoln the evening before the party. On Tuesday nights in February the Museum will co-host a free Black History Month Film Series complete with popcorn and refreshments, co-sponsored by LMU Multicultural Student Services.

This first event on Jan. 27 is a showing of the 1930 film, “Abraham Lincoln” at 2 p.m. The film has been criticized over the years for its acting and dubious historical accuracy, but the significance of it lies in the fact that it is the first film about the Civil War to feature sound and some veterans of the war were able to see it.

Some of the other events include other special screenings of pertinent films, free tours, digital history workshops and a Lincoln birthday celebration that will include crafts, face painting, a presentation and refreshments.

For more details check out the ALLM Facebook page, visit the website https://www.lmunet.edu/museum or contact Natalie Sweet at natalie.sweet@LMUnet.edu or 423-869-6607.