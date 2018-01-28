Favorites advance in county tournament

The favorites moved on in the opening round of the county fifth- and sixth-grade tournament on Saturday at James A. Cawood Elementary School.

Top-seeded Rosspoint rolled past Green Hills 34-3 as 10 Wildcats reached the scoring column, led by Noah Brewer and Bryan Howard with eight points each.

Lane Grubbs scored 13 points as Wallins defeated James A. Cawood 36-15.

James McMillian paced the Trojans with five points.

Evarts downed Cumberland 41-33 as Dion Brown scored 15 and Matt Long added 13 for the Wildcats.

Nazareth Sanchez led the Redskins with 19 points.

Jared Rhymer scored 19 points and Ethan Rhymer added 12 as Cawood coasted past Black Mountain 38-13.

Reggie Cottrell and Bradley Kelly led the Tigers with five points each.

Rosspoint will play Evarts at 5:30 p.m. and Wallins will take on Cawood at 7 p.m. in semifinal action Tuesday at JACES. The third place and championship games are set for Thursday.

———

Rosspoint (34) — Noah Brewer 8, Samuel Henson 2, Braydon Howard 2, Bryan Howard 8, Brody Napier 4, Brayden Hensley 3, Taelor Howard 2, Luke Kelly 1, Jessie Gilbert 2, Jace Brown 2.

Green Hills (3) — Keithan Shepherd 3.

———

Wallins (36) — Lane Grubbs 13, Isaiah Peggs 4, Tucker Hatmaker 4, Ethan Simpson 4, Hunter Napier 4, Trenton Cole 7.

James A. Cawood (15) — James McMillian 5, Landon Brock 4, Landon Smith 2, Luke Heflin 2, David Farley 2.

———

Evarts (41) — Terrin Bennett 9, Matt Long 13, Dion Brown 15, Ashton Sizemore 2, Grayson Grills 2.

Cumberland (33) — Darius Akal 3, Nazareth Sanchez 19, Hunter Cornett 4, Alex Creech 4, Eric Dixon 1, Steven Childers 2.

———

Cawood (38) — Jared Rhymer 19, Jake Brewer 2, Ethan Rhymer 12, Jace Noe 5.

Black Mountain (13) — Reggie Cottrell 5, Bradley Kelly 5, Jeremiah Madden 2, Bradyn Madden 1.