Local Sports

Harlan Little League registration begins for all levels of competition

Registration is now open for all those interested in playing in the Harlan Little League this season.

Those interested can go to Harlanlittleleague.com to sign up. The cost is $50 per player. Families with multiple players will receive a $5 discount for each player after the first. Online is the only way to register. Payments can be made online by checks or credit cards.

There will be a $50 late fee to register after March 16. Anyone with questions can contact player agent Jason Sanders at 273-3800.

Leagues and ages include:

Major League Baseball – Boys 9-12

Softball – Girls 7-12

Minor League Baseball – Boys 7-8

Tee Ball – Coed 5-6

Wee Ball – Coed 2-4

^^^

Wildcats close regular season with a sweep of Green Hills

Evarts closed its regular season schedule with a 37-18 win over visiting Green Hills in seventh- and eighth-grade basketball action Tuesday.

Jayden Ward scored 12 points to lead Evarts.

Ethan Napier paced the Falcons with eight points.

Dion Brown scored 11 points to lead Evarts to a 37-18 win in fifth- and sixth-grade basketball action.

Keithan Shepherd led Green Hills with 13 points.

Evarts won 16-0 in a fourth-grade game as Hayston Bennett, Brady Freeman and Aiden Reynolds led the Wildcats with four points each.

———

Evarts (37) — Jayden Ward 12, Triston Cochran 8, Zach Potter 7, Austin Tindell 6, John Long 4.

Green Hills (18) — Ethan Napier 8, Hunter Crain 4, Andrew Hensley 3, Ethan Caldwell 3.

———

Evarts (36) — Dion Brown 11, Grayson Grills 6, Drew Freeman 4, Terrin Bennett 4, Benjamin Coleman 4, Matt Long 2, Ashton Sizemore 2, Aiden Reynolds 2, Hunter Napier 1.

Green Hills (20) — Keithan Shepherd 13, Andrew Merrill 3, Logan Whitehead 2, Brayan Clay 2.

———

Evarts (16) — Hayston Bennett 4, Brady Freeman 4, Aiden Reynolds 4, Benjamin Coleman 2, Brayden Farley 2.

Green Hills (0).

^^^

Huff leads Green Dragons to win at Richmond Model

Led by a 23-point, 14-rebound effort from Jackson Huff, Harlan won 37-24 at Richmond Model.

Trent Noah added eight points for Harlan. Kaleb McLendon and Evan Browning contributed four and two points, respectively.

Harlan improved to 18-0 in fifth- and sixth-grade action as Noah scored 20 points and Maddox Huff and Will Cassim added 13 each in a 56-43 victory. Jared Moore scored six. Nate Montanaro and Daven Johnson chipped in with two points each.

^^^

McMillian scores 16 as Trojans roll to a victory over Green Hills

James McMillain scored 16 points as James A. Cawood defeated visiting Green Hills 31-3 in fifth- and sixth-grade basketball action Friday to close the regular season.

No information was available on the seventh- and eighth-grade game.

———

James A. Cawood (31) — James McMillian 16, Landon Brock 8, David Farley 3, Tyler Coots 2, Dustin Jones 1, Wyatt Miles 1.

Green Hills (3) — Keithan Shepherd 2, Logan Whitehead 1.