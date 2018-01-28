Someone remembers, someone cares

We’ve heard the old saying about how life was never promised to be a rose garden and we can acknowledge spiritual truth in this statement. Along with this way of thinking, we can also include that every rose has its thorns. If our path was always smooth along with plenty of money and felt wonderful everyday, we would not understand what it means to desperately seek Him.

There would be no desire or need to pray or demonstrate faith which are essential spiritual building blocks in our relationship with God. You see, the Lord did not intend for us to worship creation and have the independence to live however we want. He desires that we worship Him as the creator and live according to His will. Each person is given a few years on this earth as an opportunity to know God and allow Him to transform us and prepare us to live with Him forever, which is what life is all about. I absolutely believe in miracles from heaven and have personally seen them, but we also need to remember this life is only temporary and intended to be experienced with the awareness of humility, respect and trust in the one who is in total control.

Since Adam and Eve sinned in the garden and God changed the way the human race was living, mankind has been given a much more difficult fate. Along with things like the atmosphere and the plant and animal kingdom being altered, our DNA is hindered with imperfections and susceptible to abnormalities and disease. These hardships and places of desperation are not only a reminder to keep focusing on the promises of heaven but is a sincere occasion to draw nearer to Him. If you or a loved one is facing a serious illness, there is plenty of discouragement and negativity but at the same time are certain truths that can fill us with peace and joy.

Having the right attitude even as we walk through the valley of the shadow of death can change defeat into victory. Here are a few things that illness cannot do. It cannot stop our love. It cannot keep us out of heaven. It cannot hinder our faith or take away our peace. It cannot erase or ruin our memories. It cannot harness our courage or destroy our confidence. It cannot steal our joy. It cannot conquer our spirit. It cannot keep us from Jesus or shatter our hope. In Hebrews chapter 4 and verse 16 we are given this promise, “Let us therefore come boldly unto the throne of grace, that we may obtain mercy, and find grace to help in time of need.”

If we are in Christ today, we can say with all confidence that one way or another we will be healed. Whether in this life or in the next, God’s great love and mercy will make us whole! Today, may you be surrounded in His glorious presence as He ministers His comfort and peace to your mind, body and soul. Someone remembers, someone cares – your name is being whispered in someone’s prayers.

Dr. Holland lives in Central Kentucky with his wife Cheryl, where he is a Christian author and community outreach chaplain.