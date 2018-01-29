Bennett arrested for pot trafficking

A Harlan man is facing charges including marijuana trafficking after police allegedly found the drug in his residence.

John Bennett, 31, was arrested on Sunday by Harlan City Police Officer Travis Freeman.

According to Freeman, police responded to a request for a well-being check on small children.

“The caller stated there were two small children in the residence, and there was marijuana being sold out of the residence,” Freeman said. “Their main concern was the children could get access to the marijuana.”

Freemen said he, Officer William Clogston and Harlan County Sheriff’s Deputy Dakota Torstrick went to the residence.

“We walked up to the apartment and right next to the main door, there’s a window,” Freeman said. “That window was open.”

Freeman said a strong odor of marijuana could be detected coming out of the window.

“We went ahead and knocked, and he (Bennett) came out,” Freeman said. “We asked if there was any marijuana in the residence.”

Freeman said Bennett told the officers there was marijuana in the residence. The officers then got consent to search the residence.

“We went in and checked on the two small children, they were asleep in the bedroom,” Freeman said. “There was a cigar box located (in the kitchen); it had marijuana grinders in it, a scale, and close to $200. Also, there were seven marijuana cigarettes already rolled, three sandwich bags with marijuana buds and 17 individual 4-gram baggies. Everything was already packaged for resale.”

Freeman said Bennett was cooperative and offered no resistance.

Bennett was charged with trafficking in marijuana (second offense) and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on a $1,000 security bond.

In other police activity:

• Amber Stepp, 28, of Cumberland, was arrested on Sunday by Loyall City Police Officer Mitch Alford. She was charged with first- and second- degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on multiple full cash bonds totaling $5,500;

• Michael David Johnson, 35, of Lynch, was arrested by Kentucky State Police Trooper Kenny Sergent on Sunday.

According to the arrest warrant obtained by KSP Trooper Drew Wilson, a woman stated Johnson choked her unconscious and sexually assaulted her inside the old Lynch High School building.

Johnson was charged with first-degree rape and first-degree sodomy. He was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on multiple full cash bonds totaling $25,000;

• Brandon R. Bell, 33, of Lejunior, was arrested on Sunday by Kentucky State Police Trooper Sid Wagner.

According to the arrest warrant obtained by Wagner, a woman told her 14-year-old daughter admitted to having a sexual relationship with Bell from June 1 through July 21. The juvenile stated Bell knew she was 14 at the time.

Bell was charged with second-degree rape (no force) and second-degree sodomy. He was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.