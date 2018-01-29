Multistate outbreak of Campylobacter infections

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) there is a multistate outbreak of multidrug-resistant Campylobacter infections linked to contact with pet store puppies. This outbreak involves 97 cases, 17 states, and 22 hospitalizations. Two people became ill from puppies sold at a Knoxville, Tennessee pet store. Protecting your family by recognizing signs and symptoms of infected animals and preventing infection. These kinds of stories seem to always conger up hysteria and finger pointing toward the suspected host of the infection.

People can become infected with Campylobacter bacteria most commonly by undercooked poultry. One drop of juice from a raw chicken is enough to cause infection in someone. Therefore, it’s important never to cross contaminate preparation surfaces with raw meats and vegetables. It is estimated that 33 percent of poultry sold in stores has Campylobacter bacteria present. Chickens are not the only animals that carry the bacteria cows can also transfer the bacteria in unpasteurized milk and beef products. Always cook meats to their proper temperature, never cross contaminate food preparation surfaces, and frequent hand-washing are you best prevention.

Hobo the Wonder Dog realizes this latest outbreak involving 17 states are linked to puppies sold in a chain of pet stores. Protecting your pet and your family is also important — healthy pet healthy family. Protecting Hobo and Fido is not much different from protecting ourselves from the bacteria. We recommend:

· Feeding your pet only cooked or a quality commercial pet food

· Never feed raw meats

· Clean pets litter box or potty areas frequently

Dogs usually become infected with Campylobacter by ingesting or coming into contact with infected feces, or infected food or water. It is important to note there are few confirmed cases of Campylobacter infection originating from dog to human contact. The most common source of Campylobacter infection is from undercooked poultry and meat. Taking your dog to a veterinarian regularly is key to preventing illness, keeping your family healthy, and preventing disease.

Whether you are shopping for a puppy in a store, shelter, rescue or individual. Choose a pet bright eyed, alert and playful. Steer clear of animals appearing lethargic, not eating, have diarrhea or breathing abnormally. If your family’s new addition becomes ill or dies soon after bringing them home, contact your veterinarian and notify the facility where your pet was adopted. Then clean any surfaces with a bleach water mix of about 1.5 ounces of bleach to 1 gallon of water. Use good handwashing techniques after handling puppies is always recommended.

Be wise! Keep yourself and your pet safe by using safe food practices, frequent handwashing and a good relationship with your veterinarian. Remember, the most common cause of campylobacter infection is by consuming contaminated raw milk, undercooked poultry, or other food contaminated during preparation.

Life is better with a dog — Woolf!

Hobo the Wonder Dog, Your guide to travel, health and fun. Please follow Hobo on Facebook at Hobo the Wonder Dog or contact us at: howard@howardsbaker.com.