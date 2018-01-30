Inmate walks off Work Release Program

At approximately 9:10 a.m. on Tuesday, the Harlan County Detention Center Staff reported that inmate Bobby Lewis was seen walking away from the State Highway Garage in Dayhoit.

The Inmate Work Release Crew that Lewis was a part of was stationed at the State Highway Garage in the Dayhoit section of Harlan. The inmate workers and their deputy supervisors were awaiting their daily work detail as directed by the state as the state workers finished salting the roads and returned to the state garage.

While in the parking lot at approximately 9:10 a.m., one of the state garage workers noticed Lewis just outside the garage, approximately 50 yards from the entrance gate walking away from the garage. The state worker notified jail staff that Lewis “may be walking away from the property.”

Lewis was last seen on KY 3152, known locally as “Garage Road.”

The jail administration was notified at approximately 9:12 a.m. as jail staff began to search the area from the state garage to U.S. 119 for Lewis. Local law enforcement and dispatch were all notified of the situation.

Lewis is a Caucasian male, standing at 5 feet 7 inches and weighing 152 pounds. He has brown hair, facial hair, and wears eye glasses most of the time.

Lewis is a local from Martin Street in Harlan, across the street from Cash Saver and the United Methodist Opportunity store. He was last seen in orange pants, orange shirt over white thermals, and an orange jacket. HCDC is printed on the back of the jacket.

Lewis had been participating in the Inmate Work release Program since Nov. 27.

Lewis is classified by the Kentucky Department of Corrections as a Community Level 1, allowing him to be part of the outside work details. By the standards of the Kentucky Department of Corrections he is not considered dangerous.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of the escaped inmate, please contact your local law enforcement agency.