HCHS frosh advance to final four

The Harlan County freshman team moved into the semifinals of the 13th Region Freshman Tournament by pulling away late for a 51-43 win Monday at Williamsburg.

Tyler Cole led a balanced HCHS offense with 18 points. Hunter Helton scored 15 and Josh Turner added 11. Kobe Burkhart contributed six and Logan Blanton added one.

Gavin Thomas scored 16 to lead Williamsburg

Harlan County (5-3) rallied for a 40-37 win over Corbin in later action Monday at Williamsburg in regular season action.

Cole scored 16, Turner tossed in 12 and Helton added 10 to lead the Bears. Burkhart scored two.

Davenport led Corbin with 15 points. Barnes scored eight, followed by Dickenson with five, Osborne with four, Gardner with three and Fore with two.

Harlan County will play South Laurel in the semifinals on Feb. 10 at Knox Central.