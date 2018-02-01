Man allegedly threatens witness

A Harlan man is facing an intimidation charge after allegedly threatening a witness in a legal process.

Jason Scott Woodard, 39, was arrested on Tuesday by Harlan City Police Sgt. Jeff Owens.

According to the arrest warrant obtained by Harlan County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Matt Cope, Woodard threatened to have people do bodily harm to a witness in a legal process, causing the witness to fear for their safety.

Woodard was charged with intimidating a participant in a legal process. He was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.

In other police activity:

• Billy Brown, 44, of Cranks, was arrested on Tuesday by Cope.

According to the arrest warrant, Brown sold two suspected buprenorphine pills to an investigative aide who was cooperating with the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office. Brown sold the two pills for $80.

Brown was charged with second-degree trafficking a controlled substance. He was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on a $1,000 full cash bond;

• Robert Goins, 46, of Harlan, was arrested by Harlan City Police Officer Tyler Hensley on Thursday. He was first charged with public intoxication by a controlled substance.

According to the citation, once he arrived at the jail, jail staff located multiple pills which Goins did not tell police he was in possession of during the initial arrest.

Goins was also charged with first-degree promoting contraband, tampering with physical evidence, third-degree possession of a controlled substance and prescription controlled substance not in original container. He was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center;

• Moriah Halcomb, 25, of Harlan, was arrested by Harlan City Police Sgt. Jeff Owens on Wednesday.

According to the arrest warrant obtained by Harlan City Police Officer William Clogston, Halcomb assaulted two employees of Cash Saver in the course of committing a theft.

Halcomb was charged with first-degree robbery and lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center;

• Ricky Simpson, 29, was arrested on an indictment warrant by Kentucky State Police Trooper Brandon Burton. He was indicted for first-degree possession of a controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence, possession of drug paraphernalia, second-degree fleeing or evading police and giving an officer false identifying information.

Simpson was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.