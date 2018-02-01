Rosspoint steamrolls to county title

Once they figured out how to win after two out-of-county losses to open the season, the Rosspoint Wildcats proved to be unstoppable on the way to the fifth- and sixth-grade county championship.

Rosspoint capped a 20-game winning streak in much the same fashion as all the Wildcats’ games of late with a 37-10 blowout of Cawood in the championship game Thursday at James A. Cawood Elementary School.

“We like to play some games out of the county to get some experience. We also played some games at Christmas that helped us,” Rosspoint coach Ralph Napier said. “Playing good competition helped us step up another notch. This was a great win for us tonight against a good, well-coached team.”

Bryan Howard scored 11 points and Noah Brewer and Samuel Henson added nine each to lead the 20-2 Wildcats.

Jared Rhymer led Cawood with six points.

The Wildcats made life miserable for the Cawood offense with a 2-3 zone that kept the Comets out of the paint most of the night, forcing perimeter shots that rarely fell.

“Our plan coming in was to make them beat us from the outside,” Napier said. “Cawood does a good job moving around the perimeter and getting to the goal, so we really worked on stopping baseline drives and dribbling between us. We also did a good job on weak-side rebounding, which is something you have to have playing that kind of defense.”

Howard hit two 3-pointers in the opening quarter as Rosspoint took an 11-5 lead after one period. A basket by Henson and another trey from Howard started a 7-0 run that helped Rosspoint build a 19-6 half-time advantage.

“That’s a play we’ve run all year long, and it just so happened that Bryan got hot,” Napier said. “With him doing that, they put a chaser on him and it opened up some things for our other players. We were able to drive to the basket.”

Henson scored inside and Brewer added two baskets as the lead grew to 25 points before Rhymer broke a Cawood scoring drought that lasted until the final second of the period. By that point, Rosspoint was ahead 31-8 and the game was all but over.

Wallins claimed third place with a hard-fought 34-31 win over Evarts.

Lane Grubbs scored 18 points to lead the Purple Devils.

Dion Brown paced Evarts with 14 points.

Rosspoint advanced with a 41-10 semifinal win over Evarts on Tuesday as Henson scored 16 points and Brewer added 10 to lead the way.

Dion Brown scored nine for Evarts.

Jared Rhymer scored 11 as Cawood defeated Wallins 34-16.

Grubbs led the Devils with six points.

———

Rosspoint (37) — Noah Brewer 9, Samuel Brewer 9, Bryan Howard 11, Brody Napier 6, Brayden Hensley 2.

Cawood (10) — Jared Rhymer 6, Ethan Rhymer 2, Jace Noe 2.

———

Wallins (34) — Lane Grubbs 18, Tucker Hatmaker 8, Trenton Cole 6, Brennan Blevins 2,

Evarts (31) — Terrin Bennett 6, Dion Brown 14, Ashton Sizemore 5, Grayson Grills 6.

———

Rosspoint (42) — Noah Brewer 10, Samuel Henson 16, Brayden Howard 1, Bryan Howard 5, Brody Napier 5, Brayden Hensley 2, Taelor Howard 3.

Evarts (10) — Dion Brown 9, Ashton Sizemore 1.

———

Cawood (34) — Jared Rhymer 11, Jake Brewer 3, Jacob Collins 7, Ethan Rhymer 9, Daniel Noe 2, Jace Noe 2.

Wallins (16) — Lane Grubbs 6, Hunter Napier 4, Connor Daniels 2, Trenton Cole 4.