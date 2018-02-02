Men face drug, gun charges

Two men are facing drug charges after police allegedly found them in possession of methamphetamine during a traffic stop.

Travis Napier, 23, and James Southard, 25, both of Harlan, were arrested by Harlan County Sheriff’s Deputy Mark Saylor on Friday.

According to a press release, a traffic stop was conducted just after midnight in the Harlan area by Saylor. Upon making contact with Napier, the operator of the vehicle, it was discovered that he was operating on a suspended license. After field sobriety tests were completed it was suspected he was under the influence. A search of the vehicle resulted in locating a large amount of crystal methamphetamine, loaded syringes, a loaded handgun, baggies, digital scales and other drug paraphernalia. Southard was a passenger in the vehicle.

Napier was charged with first-degree trafficking a controlled substance (methamphetamine), operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, possession of drug paraphernalia, operating on a suspended license, failure to maintain insurance and additional traffic violations.

Southard was charged with first-degree trafficking a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Both were lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.

The Harlan City Police Department assisted with the traffic stop.

The case remains under investigation by Saylor.

In other police activity:

• Chasity Phillips, 23, of Harlan, was arrested on Thursdays by Harlan County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Matt Cope. She was charged with two counts of first-degree trafficking a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on a $2,500 full cash bond;

• Dexter Davidson, 58, of Cumberland, was arrested by Cumberland City Police Officer Cody Bargo on Friday. Davidson was charged with second-degree assault and lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on a $5,000 full cash bond.