School board honors Alred

The Harlan County Board of Education and Superintendent Brent Roark recently honored a Harlan County High School sophomore for her participation and completion of a regional entrepreneurial leadership program.

The board honored Ally Alred at the January meeting. She participated in the Entrepreneurial Leadership Institute offered through the Center for Rural Development in Somerset.

Roark commended Alred, saying “she is an outstanding young lady.” He later complimented her on her professionalism after she told the board about her experience.

Roark said, “Any of the Rogers programs are extremely prestigious to be involved in. It is an honor to be involved with them. The selection process is rigorous. There are a lot of kids who apply, but only a few are selected each year.”

Alred said she joined her peers for the program for four days in Somerset.

“They taught us how to take our ideas and make them into business plans,” said Alred. “We were split up into four teams. We came up with an idea and made a business plan for it. We presented it in front of judges. The winning team received a small scholarship to the University of Kentucky.”

Alred said that the program “was a great experience. I learned how to turn my ideas into reality. I made all kinds of friends. I am very thankful to go to the entrepreneurial program.”

She is the daughter of Russell and Whitney Alred of Harlan.

In other action, the board reelected Gary Farmer to serve as chairman for the current year. Brenda Henson was elected vice chair.

The board scheduled meetings for the remainder of the year. Regular monthly meetings will be on February 15, March 22, April 19, May 17, June 21, July 19, August 16, September 20, October 18, November 15 and December 20. The meetings will begin at 6:30 p.m. at the Central Administrative Conference Room, 251 Ball Park Road in Harlan.