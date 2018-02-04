Floyd Central avenges loss against HHS

Four days after a 25-point loss at Harlan, the Floyd Central Lady Jaguars bounced back at home to win 63-52 in the rematch.

Seventh-grade point guard Abby Maggard and freshman guard Katie Moore each scored 17 points for the 12-8 Lady Jaguars. Savannah Watkins and Kaylee Moore chipped in with 11 and 10 points, respectively.

Senior forward Mackenzie King scored 23 points to lead the 12-11 Lady Dragons. Junior guard Payeton Charles added 16 points.

After playing to an 11-11 tie after one quarter, Floyd Central built a 26-21 advantage by halftime as Moore scored points and Watkins added five in the second quarter.

Maggard and Moore each scored six points in the third quarter as the Floyd Central lead grew to 47-33 going into the fourth period.

Floyd Central missed seven of 12 free throws in the fourth quarter but Harlan was unable to make a run as each team scored 16 points. King had nine points in the quarter.

Harlan travels to Leslie County on Monday. Floyd Central travels to Sheldon Clark on Tuesday.

———

Floyd Central rolled to a 49-15 win in junior varsity action as seventh-grade point guard Kennedi Harvell scored 16 points to lead the Lady Jaguars.

Harlan (1-10) was led Makayla Sizemore and Peighton Jones with four points each. Kaylee Leslie scored three. Raegan Jones chipped in with two points. Campbell Nunez and Angel Wynn added one point each.

———

Floyd Central 63, Harlan 52

HARLAN (12-11)

Payeton Charles 5 4-4 16, Noah Canady 3 0-0 6, Taylor Simpson 2 0-0 4, Mackenzie King 10 2-3 23, Brandi Haywood 0 1-2 1, Natalee King 1 0-3 2, Katelyn Burkhart 0 0-0 0. Totals: 21 7-12 52.

FLOYD CENTRAL (12-8)

Abby Maggard 5 5-6 17, Brooke Stumbo 3 0-0 6, Katie Moore 5 7-14 17, Kaylee Moore 5 0-2 10, Grace Martin 0 0-0 0, Savannah Watkins 4 0-0 11, Kim Akers 1 0-0 2. Totals: 23 12-22 63.

Harlan 11 10 12 16 — 49

Floyd Central 11 15 21 16 — 63

3-point goals: Harlan 2 (Charles 2, M. King 1), Floyd Central 5 (Watkins 3, Maggard 2).