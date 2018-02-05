Rosspoint wins county cheer competition

The Harlan County School District hosted the fourth, fifth and sixth grade cheerleading championship recently at James A. Cawood Elementary School.

Certified judges from outside Harlan County scored the competition.

Winners were: Rosspoint, first; Wallins, second; Cumberland, third; and Black Mountain fourth.

Proceeds from the event benefit programs such as the hall of fame and spelling bee for Harlan County students.

The middle school cheerleading competition will be held at Harlan County High School on Feb. 12, beginning at 6 p.m. Eight squads are scheduled to compete.