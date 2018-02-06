Lady Eagles rally for win over Harlan

Down by nine points at halftime, Leslie County rallied in the second half for a 56-50 win Monday over the visiting Harlan Lady Dragons.

Leslie County won the game at the free throw line, hitting 23 of 31 compared to a six-of-nine performance at the line for the Lady Dragons, who had 19 field goals compared to 15 for the Lady Eagles.

Lexy Myers hit 15 of 18 at the line in a 25-point performance to lead Leslie County.

Harlan (12-12) was led by junior guard Noah Canady with 14 points, including four 3-pointers. Senior forward Mackenzie King added 10 points.

Canady hit two 3-pointers in the opening period and King added two baskets as the Lady Dragons grabbed a 14-9 lead. Canady hit two more treys in the second quarter, while Brandi Haywood added two baskets, as the lead grew to 31-22 at halftime.

Leslie outscored Harlan 19-7 in the third quarter, led by six points from Kaley Horton, to take a 41-28 lead into the final period.

Myers hit six of eight free throws in the fourth quarter to help seal the win. Leslie hit nine of 12 at the line as a team in the last quarter.

Harlan will play at Bell County on Tuesday in a girls/boys district doubleheader. Leslie County plays at Jackson City on Wednesday.

————

Leslie County won 38-21 in junior varsity action as Emily Bowling and Emma Napier led a balanced attack for the Lady Eagles with seven points each. Bailey Davidson scored six. Macy Fee and Lindsey Wilson chipped in with five each. Emily Napier added four. Iris Napier and Lindsey Lewis scored two each.

Ella Morton led Harlan (1-11) with 10 points. Alli Thompson added five, followed by Angel Wynn with four and Makayla Sizemore with two.

———

Leslie County 56, Harlan 50

HARLAN (12-12)

Payeton Charles 2 0-0 5, Noah Canady 4 2-2 14, Taylor Simpson 2 0-0 4, Mackenzie King 4 1-1 10, Brandi Haywood 3 0-0 6, Natalee King 3 3-6 9, Katelyn Burkhart 1 0-0 2, Alli Thompson 0 0-0 0. Totals: 19 6-9 50.

LESLIE COUNTY (20-4)

Hailee Mullins 2 2-3 7, Haylee Simpson 2 2-5 7, Kailiee Mullins 0 2-2 2, Lexy Myers 5 15-18 25, Kaley Horton 2 2-3 6, Kelsey Harvey 3 0-0 6, Hannah Gay 1 0-0 3. Totals: 15 23-31 56.

Harlan 14 17 7 12 — 50

Leslie County 9 13 19 15 — 56

3-point goals: Harlan 6 (Canady 4, Charles 1, M. King 1), Leslie County 3 (H. Mullins 1, Simpson 1, Gay 1).