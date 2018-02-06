Phelps faces meth charge

A Harlan man is facing charges including possession of methamphetamine after police allegedly found him passed out in a vehicle.

John Phelps, 39, was arrested on Tuesday by Harlan City Police Officer Scott Bailey.

According to the citation, police received a complaint of a man passed out in a vehicle in the Commissary parking lot. Phelps had a small vial in his possession containing a crystal substance. Phelps told police the crystal substance was methamphetamine. Phelps gave permission to search the vehicle. A search located a bong allegedly used to smoke meth and a backpack in the back seat was found to contain residue.

Phelps was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.

In other police activity:

• Retha Robbins, 44, of Evarts, was arrested on Monday on an indictment warrant by Harlan County Sheriff’s Deputy Hunter Marcum. Robbins was indicted for trafficking in legend drugs, first-degree trafficking a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and prescription controlled substance not in proper container. She was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center;

• Ruby Jane Woodard, 60, of Baxter, was arrested on Monday by Loyall City Police Chief Mike Lunsford.

According to the arrest warrant obtained by Harlan City Police Officer Tyler Hensley, Woodard intentionally destroyed or damaged another person’s property on Nov. 22. Damages totaled approximately $9,300.

Woodard was charged with first-degree criminal mischief. She was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.