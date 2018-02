Shelby McDaniel | Bear Tracks

Harlan County senior center Kaylea Gross was honored Monday with a basketball presented by coach Debbie Green for topping the 1,500-point and 750-rebound marks at HCHS. Gross was an all-state selection as a junior before suffering a season-ending knee injury earlier this season. Gross is second in school history in scoring and was the first player from HCHS to record over 750 rebounds.