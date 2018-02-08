Middlesboro defeats Pineville 34-31 in OT

If you look at the final score from Tuesday’s game between Pineville and Middlesboro, you wouldn’t think that it was a game that went to overtime. With both teams having an off night shooting, that is exactly what happened.

After it was all said and done, it was Middlesboro who earned the 34-31 victory over the Mountain Lions.

The win gives Middlesboro their second straight win after defeating Claiborne, Tennessee earlier in the week. Pineville continues to search for their first victory since earning a 12-point win over Thomas Walker, Virginia on Jan. 4.

Middlesboro shot 30.8 percent from the field with Jabari Kyle leading the way with 10 points. Drake Thomas scored six points on two 3-pointers. Mykel Giffin, Christian Hubbard and TJ Patterson chipped in five points apiece. Griffin and Patterson led the Jackets in rebounding with six.

Josh Lawson paced Pineville with a game-high 14 points on 4-of-9 shooting. Reed Baker added five points off the bench. Lawson and Ben Goodin led the team in rebounds with three.

Up Next

Middlesboro (12-13) will host Barbourville (11-12) at 6:30 p.m. on Friday.

Pineville (4-18) will travel to Harlan (4-14) at 7 p.m. on Thursday.

———

Middlesboro 34, Pineville 31

MIDDLESBORO (12-13)

Jabari Kyle 4-11 2-3 10, Christian Hubbard 1-5 3-4 5, Mykel Griffin 2-4 1-2 5, Taylor McClelland 0-1 0-0 0, Cameron May 0-0 0-0 0, TJ Patterson 2-2 1-5 5, Drake Thomas 2-4 0-0 6, Eric Helton 1-1 0-0 3. Totals: 12-39 7-14 34.

PINEVILLE (4-18)

Josh Lawson 4-9 4-7 14, Braxton Caldwell 0-2 2-4 2, Ben Goodin 1-6 2-3 4, Marcus Estep 0-1 0-0 0, Landon Couch 0-0 0-0 0, Clay Goodin 1-2 0-0 3, Reed Baker 2-2 0-1 5, Chris Saylor 1-4 0-0 3. Totals: 9-24 8-15 31.

Middlesboro 2 4 11 10 7 — 34

Pineville 3 3 11 10 4 — 31

3-point goals: Middlesboro 3 (Thomas 2, Helton 1), Pineville 5 (Lawson 2, C. Goodin 1, Baker 1, Saylor 1). Rebounds: Middlesboro 21 (Griffin 6, Patterson 6), Pineville 12 (B. Goodin 3, Lawson 3).

Reach Anthony Cloud at 606-302-9090 or on Twitter @AnthonyCloudMDN