Singles Awareness Day looms

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, and while the holiday is a favorite of those who have their romantic lives in order, the very next day is designated for those who aren’t exactly head over heels in love with somebody.

Feb. 15 marks Singles Awareness Day (SAD), a day set aside for those who believe the J. Geils Band said it best with their 1980 hit single (and album) “Love Stinks.”

According to the website awarenessdays.com, SAD is a humorous holiday to celebrate being single, to share with single friends, to send each other presents or even order yourself some flowers. On this day many people wear green, as it is the complementary opposite of red. Another popular option is an absence of color (black), to symbolize an absence of celebration.

Many people feel one of the best aspects of Singles Awareness Day is the complete lack of commercialization such as surrounds Valentine’s Day. For example, a quick check with local businesses verifies there are no SAD chocolate sales planned, no shops are charging exorbitant prices for special SAD flower arrangements, and it seems not one restaurant is planning a SAD special meal for the one-time-only price of $89.99.

Awarenessdays.com states an increasingly popular SAD activity (among people with large enough bank accounts) is to travel to Brazil for the Brazilian Carnival. The trip, coupled with the fact that Brazil celebrates Valentine’s Day in June rather than on Feb. 14, provides a temporary getaway from the neon pink of the Valentine’s holiday in the Western culture by simply substituting it with another celebration.

Huffingtonpost.com lists several ways to celebrate SAD, including treating yourself to ice cream, alcohol, chocolate, spending sprees and other indulgences. For more suggestions, go to https://www.huffingtonpost.com/gobankingrates/20-ways-to-treat-yourself_b_6682154.html

However you decide to celebrate — or not celebrate — Singles Awareness Day, please remember the safety of others and don’t drink and drive.