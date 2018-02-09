Lady Dragons rout Lynn Camp to end skid

CORBIN — With the district tournament only a little over a week a way and in the midst of a four-game losing streak, the Harlan Lady Dragons needed a confidence boost and caught the Lynn Camp Lady Cats at just the right time.

Harlan (13-13) dominated from start to finish, limiting Lynn Camp to 15 percent shooting (five of 34) on the way to a 58-23 win Friday.

“This was a big one. We went through a four-game winning streak, then a four-game losing streak, so we needed to build some confidence,” said Harlan assistant coach Terry Delaney, who was in charge of the team with Tiffany Hamm out due to a suspension for an ejection at Floyd Central. “We thought we could cause them some problems with the press.”

Lynn Camp (10-14) has struggled of late with junior point guard Bradie Coe out due to an ankle injury, junior forward Molly White sidelined by illness and junior wing Mackenzie Grant yet to gain her eligibility after transferring back from Corbin.

“I basically have my top three players out, which makes it hard to compete against a good basketball team,” Lynn Camp coach Richard Jones said. “We had role players who were being asked to do a lot more. I’m pleased with how hard they played anyway, but I hope we can have them all back next week and get some games in before we start district play.”

Junior guard Noah Canady provided a perimeter threat for the Lady Dragons as she hit five 3-pointers in a 17-point performance. Mackenzie King and Natalee King added 13 points each.

“It really does make things easier. Noah stepped up and hit some big shots for us,” Delaney said. “It opens some things up for the other girls.

Jasmine Rogers and Jada Rogers each scored six points to lead the 10-14 Lady Cats.

Both teams struggled offensively in the opening quarter as the Lady Dragons missed their first five shots and went over five minutes before Mackenzie King gave them their first basket and a 5-3 lead. Canady hit a 3-pointer, then scored off a turnover to extend the advantage to 10-3 after one period.

Canady hit three more 3-pointers in the second quarter while Lynn Camp was missing nine of 10 shots from the field. Mackenzie King added two baskets as Harlan stretched its lead to 33-6 by halftime.

Harlan hit six of 12 shots in the third quarter, led by three baskets from Natalee King, to build a 51-15 cushion by the end of the third quarter and starting a running clock. The Lady Cats missed all seven of their shots from the field in the period.

WIth reserves for both teams finishing the game, Abby Mabe had two baskets off the bench for Lynn Camp while Makayla Sizemore and Ella Morton each hit shots for Harlan.

The Lady Dragons return to action Saturday at home in a 7 p.m. game against Barbourville. Lynn Camp plays host to Oneida Baptist on Monday.

———

Harlan 58, Lynn Camp 23

HARLAN (13-13)

Payeton Charles 0-4 0-4 0, Noah Canady 6-11 0-0 17, Taylor Simpson 0-5 2-2 2, Mackenzie King 3-10 7-9 13, Brandi Haywood 3-8 0-0 6, Natalee King 4-10 5-6 13, Katelyn Burkhart 1-3 0-0 2, Alli Thompson 0-0 0-0 0, Angel Wynn 0-1 0-0 0, Makayla Sizemore 1-1 0-0 3, Kaylie Leslie 0-0 0-0 0, Ella Morton 1-1 0-0 2. Totals: 19-54 14-21 58.

LYNN CAMP (10-14)

Maci Miracle 0-3 2-2 2, Haley Walker 0-1 5-6 5, Jada Rogers 2-15 2-8 6, Natalie Fanella 0-3 0-0 0, Jasmine Rogers 2-7 2-2 6, Angel Love 0-1 0-0 0, Julia Shepherd 0-1 0-0 0, Abby Mabe 1-2 2-4 4, Braylen Smith 0-1 0-0 0, Emily Martin 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 5-34 13-22 23.

Harlan 10 23 18 7 — 58

Lynn Camp 3 3 9 8 — 23

3-point goals: Halan 6-23 (Canady 5-8, Sizemore 1-1, Wynn 0-1, Simpson 0-2, Burkhart 0-2, Charles 0-3, M. King 0-3, N. King 0-3), Lynn Camp 0-5, Miracle 0-1, Shepherd 0-1, Smith 0-1, Jada Rogers 0-2). Rebounds: Harlan 35 (Haywood 8, N. King 8, Simpson 6, M. King 5, Charles 2, Burkhart 2, Canady 1, Thompson 1, Wynn 1, Morton 1), Lynn Camp 20 (Flanella 7, Walker 4, Jada Rogers 4, Jasmine Rogers 2, Shepherd 1, Mabe 1, Smith 1). Turnovers: Harlan 13, Lynn Camp 19. Fouled out: None.