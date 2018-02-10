King scores 38 in Senior Night blowout

Harlan coach Tiffany Hamm laid out quite a challenge for standout senior forward Mackenzie King before the Lady Dragons played their Senior Night game on Saturday against Barbourville.

“I told her I scored 37 on my Senior Night against Jackson County,” said Hamm, a former Harlan star. “I guess I should have told her I scored 50 the way she played tonight.”

King responded with a 38-point outburst, her career high, to lead the Lady Dragons to a 67-36 win. It was the final home game for King, as well as guards Noah Canady, Taylor Simpson and Katelyn Burkhart and center Brandi Haywood. All four seniors were key players on 13th Region Tournament championships teams in both 2016 and 2017.

“I recognize the success they’ve had well before I got here,” Hamm said. “They’ve won a tone of games and had a lot of success. I’m glad they were able to have fun tonight. They got a win and enjoyed each other. It was an all-around success.”

Canady added 10 for the 14-13 Lady Dragons, who followed up a blowout win a night earlier against Lynn Camp, with another another convincing win over a 51st District opponent.

Abby Smith scored 13 to lead Barbourville, which played without star senior forward Anna Daniels, out with a knee injury. The Lady Tigers had only eight players in uniform with several others injured or ill.

Harlan will travel to Corbin on Friday for a boys/girls doubleheader and will close the season on Saturday at 1 p.m. at Pike Central.

———

Harlan 67, Barbourville 36

BARBOURVILLE (8-17)

Shelbie Jones 2 4-4 8, Abby Smith 2 9-15 13, Chloe Fisher 1 1-2 3, Grace Jones 0 0-0 0, Macy Gray 1 0-0 2, Brianna Gallagher 3 0-2 7, Laura Smith 1 0-0 2, Lucy Robinson 0 1-4 1. Totals: 10 15-28 36.

HARLAN (14-13)

Payeton Charles 2 1-1 6, Noah Canady 2 1-1 6, Taylor Simpson 2 3-3 7, Mackenzie King 14 4-6 38, Brandi Haywood 1 1-1 3, Natalee King 1 0-0 2, Katelyn Burkhart 0 1-2 1, Angel Wynn 0 0-0 0, Makayla Sizemore 0 0-0 0, Kaylie Leslie 0 0-0 0, Ella Morton 0 0-0 0. Totals: 24 10-15 67.

Barbourville 3 9 16 8 — 36

Harlan 17 22 9 19 — 67

3-point goals: Barbourville 1 (Gallagher 1), Harlan 9 (M. King 6, Canady 2, Charles 1).