Commodores hold off Dragons’ upset bid

Harlan played defending 14th Region champ Perry Central to the wire on Saturday but fell short of its biggest win of the season as the Commodores held on for a 78-72 victory.

The Green Dragons led 36-31 at halftime and trailed by only two going into the fourth quarter.

“We played well for three and a half quarters, but we hit a spell when we didn’t defend well and we didn’t recover,” Harlan coach Derrick Akal said. “I thought we competed and did some things better but still have to know how to put four quarters of defense together.”

Junior guard Noah Back scored 25 points to lead the 16-6 Commodores, hitting five 3-pointers. Senior guards Richard Cornett and Chandler Caudill added 15 and 12 points, respectively.

Junior guard Kilian Ledford had his best game of the season with 29 points on six 3-pointers. Jared Hawkins came off the bench to contribute 13 points.

After playing to a 17-17 tie through one quarter, the Dragons built a five-point lead by halftime as Ledford, Hawkins and Jacob Wilson each hit 3-pointers.

Back scored 13 points in the third quarter as Perry outscored Harlan 23-16 to take the lead.

Hawkins hit four shots in the fourth quarter, including two 3-pointers, and Ledford added three baskets as Harlan stayed close until the end. Cornett, Jacob Woolum and Noah Caudill each had five points in the period for Perry Central.

Harlan travels to North Laurel on Monday and will be at home against Lynn Camp on Tuesday. Perry Central plays host to Huntington St. Joseph Prep (W.Va.) on Tuesday.

———

Perry Central 78, Harlan 72

HARLAN (5-15)

Jordan Akal 2 0-0 5, Cade Barnes 2 0-0 5, Jacob Wilson 2 2-2 7, Kilian Ledford 9 5-12 29, Jon Eldridge 1 0-0 2, Carter Barnes 1 0-0 2, Jared Hawkins 5 0-0 13, Dakota Shepherd 1 1-2 3, Tyler Carmical 1 0-0 2, Austin Adams 1 2-2 4. Totals: 25 10-18 72.

PERRY CENTRAL (16-6)

Chandler Caudill 12, Richard Cornett 15, Noah Back 25, Jacob Woolum 7, Sam Turner 6, Noah Caudill 9, Kameron Taylor 3, Jordan Neace 1.

Harlan 17 19 16 20 — 72

Perry Central 17 14 23 24 — 78

3-point goals: Harlan 12 (Ledford 6, Hawkins 3, Akal 1, Cade Barnes 1, Wilson 1), Perry Central 9 (Back 5, Cornett 2, Caudill 1, Taylor 1).