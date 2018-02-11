Overcoming life’s hardships

Life can be so hard! The enemy is relentless in his attack on us. He doesn’t stop. Sometimes I feel as if I can’t catch my breath. It’s one attack after another. During these times, I have a choice. I can give up and hold hands with the enemy, or I can draw closer to God.

I love it when I draw closer to God. While my flesh might be suffering, all is well with my soul. My Lord can give me peace during the storm. The storm happens for a reason. Even though we don’t understand it, we can still embrace it and grow through it. Especially, if we become still and ask God what He wants us to learn from the experience. When we realize the trial is happening for us and not to us, then we are able to see it with a new perspective.

Anyone can have faith when everything is going great in their life. To have unwavering faith, however, during the storm is different. It requires us to believe in things we can’t see or things we have never experienced before. That kind of faith requires us to believe with God all things are possible. God is bigger than any problem that we might encounter. He always knows the exact solution to help us overcome our heartaches. We just have to trust Him, and allow Him to lead us through the troubled waters.

Sometimes He makes the way for us so easy that we dismiss it. We want something hard to do because that’s what our mind expects. When I was so sick, some of my doctors thought my treatment would cost thousands of dollars and involve lots of specialists. However, all it took was a change in my diet. The sad part is that my doctor had mentioned the diet before, but I had dismissed it.

On the other side of the struggle is the desires of our heart. The Lord will help us to acquire those things we have prayed for — if we trust Him and walk by faith. We can’t get to the next level if we continue to stand right where we are. God has great things for us, we just have to put our fears aside and follow Him. One step at a time, every single day.

Candida Sullivan is an award-winning author and inspirational speaker. She helps others to develop the mindset to overcome their circumstances. Her recent book, Despite Your Circumstances, won the 2016 CSPA Book of the Year Award in Christian Living. She lives in New Tazewell with her husband and kids. For more information about her books or to schedule her for your event, email her at candidasullivan@yahoo.com.